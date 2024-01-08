Dolphins to travel to defending Super Bowl champs in wild-card game

Miami Dolphins huddle while taking on the Kansas City Chiefs during an NFL football game at...
Miami Dolphins huddle while taking on the Kansas City Chiefs during an NFL football game at Deutsche Bank Park Stadium in Frankfurt, Germany, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023. The Dolphins defeated the Chiefs 21-14. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 12:25 AM EST
After losing to the Buffalo Bills at home on "Sunday Night Football," the Miami Dolphins will head to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs in the AFC wild-card round of the NFL playoffs.

Miami, which had the chance to claim the AFC's No. 2 seed and host a playoff game, fell to the sixth seed and will travel to the home of the defending Super Bowl champions.

That game will be played Saturday at 8 p.m. exclusively on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

The Dolphins lost to the Chiefs 21-14 earlier this season in Germany.

It will be Miami star receiver Tyreek Hill's first trip to Kansas City since the Chiefs traded him to the Dolphins in 2022. Hill currently leads the NFL with 1,717 receiving yards.

