NFL playoffs schedule released

The NFL's "Super Wild Card Weekend" features two Florida teams playing on separate nights and two former No. 1 overall draft picks taking on their old squads.

After losing out on the chance to win the AFC East crown, the Miami Dolphins will shake it off and instead travel to the defending Super Bowl champions in Kansas City. It's likely to be Taylor Swift's first playoff game since she began dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Then on Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles. The Bucs are making their fourth straight appearance in the playoffs.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield works in the pocket as Carolina Panthers linebacker Brian Burns defends during the first half Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C.

Sunday night's game on WPTV will pit Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford against Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff. Both will be facing their former teams.

Super Bowl LVIII will be played Feb. 11 in Las Vegas for the first time.

Here is the complete playoff schedule:

Saturday

Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans | 4:30 p.m. | WPTV

Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs | 8 p.m. | Peacock

Sunday

Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills | 1 p.m. | CBS

Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys | 4:30 p.m. | Fox

Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions | 8 p.m. | WPTV

Monday

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers | 8 p.m. | ABC/ESPN

