Who will Miami Dolphins play during 2024 season?

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Now that the 2023 NFL regular season has concluded, the Miami Dolphins know which opponents they'll face during the 2024 season.

As always, the Dolphins will play their three AFC East Division rivals (Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots and New York Jets) twice, with each team hosting the other.

The Dolphins will also play the AFC South and NFC West as crossover divisions.

Because the Dolphins finished second in the AFC East behind the Bills, Miami will play the second-place team in the AFC West (Las Vegas Raiders) and AFC North (Cleveland Browns).

The Green Bay Packers will host Miami as the non-conference opponent from the NFC North.

In addition to the Bills, Patriots and Jets, the Dolphins will host the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers and Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. They'll travel to the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Browns and Packers next season.

Game dates will be set by the NFL later this year.

It's possible one of Miami's games could be moved to Brazil, where the Dolphins own the NFL's international rights.

