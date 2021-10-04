Stanley Black & Decker Celebrates Fourth Annual Maker Month With "Thank A Maker" Theme To Show Gratitude To Skilled Trade Workers - Company opens grant application period for nonprofits to apply for Empower Makers Global Impact Challenge; a 5-Year, $25 million commitment to train skilled workers

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker today kicked off the start of its fourth annual Maker Month, a celebration of the makers and creators shaping the world around us. This year's theme, "Thank a Maker," was selected to show gratitude toward the skilled trade workers who have played an essential role in keeping services operational during the ongoing pandemic. Throughout the month, Stanley Black & Decker will also shine a light on the trade skills gap -- a challenge facing today's global workforce. Due to a lack of skilled trade workers, there are 430,000 open construction jobs in the U.S. alone1, and 10 million unfilled manufacturing jobs globally2.

Maker Month is a critical component of Stanley Black & Decker's environmental social and governance (ESG) program and corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy that includes a goal to empower 10 million makers by the year 2030.

"Tradespeople are essential to our workforce and economy, and while we aim to show our gratitude throughout the year, this October specifically, we thank them for their hard work and contributions to making the world around us," said Jim Loree, CEO, Stanley Black & Decker. "Maker Month is an opportunity to celebrate the creators and innovators around us, educate the public, and inspire the next generation of makers by showcasing the wide variety of opportunities careers in the trades can offer as we work to address the significant skills gap facing our global workforce."

To raise awareness of the value of skilled trades and to build excitement around vocational career opportunities, this year's Maker Month campaign will feature several new initiatives. Stanley Black & Decker will partner with four industry professionals to spotlight their careers in the trades - including construction, manufacturing, and woodworking - host weekly social media giveaways and hold "Thank a Maker" recognition days at select sponsorship events. In addition, beginning on Oct. 1, the company will open the application period for nonprofits for its "Empower Makers" Global Impact Challenge to advance and accelerate vocational skills training programs with the goal of skilling more than 3 million trade workers.

Maker Month 2021 Highlights

Get Inspired: Hear from the Trade Professionals

Industry trade professionals and social media influencers, Kyle Stumpenhorst, Barbie the Welder, Sparky Tools, and Isak Stalenhag, will each share their stories and insights about their professions and address common misconceptions of the skilled trades with posts and videos on social media and interviews with media.

#ThankAMaker to Win

Every week in October, Stanley Black & Decker will randomly select one winner to receive two DEWALT toolkits, each valued up to $500 – one for you, and one for a Maker in your life. For a chance to win, "Thank a Maker" in your life by tagging that individual on social media – someone who has made a difference for you – from the plumber you call to fix your leaky faucet, the manufacturer welding the art in your home, the landscaper constructing the backyard treehouse for your kids to the electrician rewiring your light fixtures. Use the hashtag #ThankAMaker on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook to participate. Feel free to use these assets, or create your own. For more information and official rules, please visit this site.

Fueling Vocational Skills and Reskilling Programs

To fuel the growth of trade careers, Stanley Black & Decker recently launched the "Empower Makers" Global Impact Challenge. This 5-year, up to $25 million commitment will help fund vocational skills training and reskilling programs in the construction and manufacturing sectors. This year, the Global Impact Challenge will award up to $5 million in grants to nonprofits supporting trade workforce development initiatives. Eligible nonprofits can apply at EmpowerMakers.com throughout Maker Month – applications close on October 31st.

Across Our Brands

Stanley Black & Decker's family of brands are also taking part in Maker Month activities. Celebrating those who build with pride, CRAFTSMAN will feature individuals who are making a difference in their community as part of its "Makers Project" contest. Winners will be featured on CRAFTSMAN social media channels throughout October and win a bundle of CRAFTSMAN tools. In addition, CRAFTSMAN will amplify the company's "Thank A Maker" message during the NASCAR Xfinity and Cup Series at Texas Motor Speedway the weekend of October 16.

Other Stanley Black & Decker brands such as LENOX, STANLEY and IRWIN will celebrate the trades by partnering with influencers in the industry to educate and provide valuable insights into career opportunities in trade professions.

Trade Up

For those interested in learning more about trades careers, Stanley Black & Decker has partnered with Rock the Trades, a workforce development initiative, to provide resources for further education and tips for getting started in a trades career. The site also provides opportunities for empowerment to those interested in pursuing a career, either through mentorships or scholarships. To learn more, visit RockTheTrades.com.

To learn more about Maker Month visit stanleyblackanddecker.com/maker.

To learn more about Stanley Black & Decker's Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy, click here.

About Stanley Black & Decker:

Stanley Black & Decker, an S&P 500 company, is a leading $14.5 billion global diversified industrial with 56,000 employees in more than 60 countries who make the tools, products and solutions to deliver on its Purpose, For Those Who Make The World. The Company operates the world's largest tools and storage business featuring iconic brands such as DEWALT, STANLEY, BLACK+DECKER and CRAFTSMAN; the world's second largest commercial electronic security company; and is a global industrial leader of highly engineered solutions within its engineered fastening and infrastructure businesses. Learn more at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

