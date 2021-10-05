Revenue Cycle Management For A More Profitable & Effective Organization -- Exclusive White Paper, Sponsored By TenEleven Group & OPEN MINDS

GETTYSBURG, Pa., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TenEleven Group has published a white paper, " STOP LEAVING REVENUE ON THE TABLE: Revenue Cycle Management For A More Profitable & Effective Organization ," to help organizations discover the best practices for maintaining a healthy revenue cycle. Behavioral health agencies and providers often struggle to collect the revenue they have worked so hard to earn. A complicated insurance billing landscape makes it nearly impossible to get paid on time. This pushes an organization's accounts receivable (A/R), or outstanding balances, to its limits and leaves those balances there to age.

(PRNewsfoto/OPEN MINDS)

Convoluted insurance billing and the payer-provider disconnect have compounded the stress providers experience surrounding their revenue, leaving them feeling frustrated and defeated. Strong revenue cycle management (RCM) has the power to relieve the burden agencies and providers feel when it comes to their bottom line. It is time for behavioral health organizations to look to the future and ask what can be done to improve their insurance billing, so that they can reclaim time lost managing claims.

TenEleven Group outlines the most common problems in managing reimbursement, including failure to verify coverage, insufficient documentation, duplicate billing, coding errors, and missed deadlines—and provides recommendations for behavioral health organizations to improve their RCM so that they can spend more of their time and energy on their patients rather than on the billing process.

This white paper is being provided to OPEN MINDS readers free of charge, courtesy of TenEleven Group. To download "STOP LEAVING REVENUE ON THE TABLE: Revenue Cycle Management For A More Profitable & Effective Organization," and learn if you have the right data mindset, please click here .

About TenEleven Group

TenEleven Group, LLC is a software and services company focused on providing solutions for health and human service agencies to manage their end-to-end business processes from intake to outcomes. Our commitment to our customers is to provide the guidance and technology support necessary to thrive in a performance-based payment system. Thousands of users in hundreds of offices use electronic Clinical Record (eCR™) to manage a variety of behavioral health service types such as Inpatient, Outpatient, Home and Community Based Services and more. Learn more about TenEleven Group, LLC .

About OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is a national market intelligence, management consulting, and marketing services firm specializing exclusively in the markets of the health and human service field that serve consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. OPEN MINDS' mission is to provide payers, service provider organizations, and technology and scientific firms that serve these consumers with the market and management knowledge needed to improve their organizational efficiency and effectiveness. Learn more at www.openminds.com .

Contact: Cory Thornton, OPEN MINDS, at 717-334-1329

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OPEN MINDS