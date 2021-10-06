Former FBI Supervisor Michael DuBois Joins Cayuga Nation Police Department as Deputy Superintendent of Police

SENECA FALLS, N.Y., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cayuga Nation announced today that Michael DuBois, a 23-year veteran of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), has joined the Cayuga Nation Police Department leadership team as Deputy Superintendent of Police.

Established in 2018, the Cayuga Nation Police Department is a federally recognized professional police force that serves as a protective unit and enforces the Cayuga Nation's laws. Like other sovereign nations, the Cayuga Nation has full authority to enforce the Nation's laws within the boundaries of its reservation.

In his new leadership role, Mr. DuBois will use his 28 years of law enforcement experience to address day-to-day administration, refinement of policy and procedures, tracking progress toward intermediate and long-term goals, and meeting the professional development needs of officers and staff.

"Deputy Superintendent DuBois is a person of integrity and a proven leader in the Central New York law enforcement community and beyond," said Mark Lincoln, Nation Police Superintendent. "His deep expertise will provide new and important perspectives for our department to help protect and serve our growing community. I look forward to working closely with Michael to better serve the Nation and address our current and future challenges in the most professional manner possible."

"I am very pleased to join the Cayuga Nation Police Department, an organization that has such an exceptional depth of accumulated law enforcement experience," said Mr. DuBois. "I look forward to using my experience and commitment to the best practices in law enforcement to help the Cayuga Nation Police Department as it continues its mission to protect and serve all the Nation's members."

"We are pleased to welcome Mr. DuBois to the Cayuga Nation Police Department's leadership team," said Cayuga Nation Leader Clint Halftown. "His decades of experience will support our ongoing efforts to increase the safety and wellbeing of those residing on our reservation."

Mr. DuBois most recently served at FBI Headquarters in Washington, DC, as a Unit Chief in the Criminal Investigative Division's Violent Crime Section, where he supervised five highly specialized FBI workgroups, forward-deployed overseas personnel, and led an international task force combating technology-facilitated child exploitation. Prior to that, Mr. DuBois served seven years as the Supervisory Senior Resident Agent overseeing criminal investigations in the FBI's Syracuse, Binghamton, Ithaca, and Utica Resident Agencies.

About the Cayuga Nation

The Cayuga Nation (Nation) is a federally recognized sovereign Indian nation established in 1794 by the Treaty of Canandaigua. The Nation's sovereign and federally protected 64,015-acre reservation is located in Seneca and Cayuga Counties in the State of New York. The Cayuga Nation Council, led by Clint Halftown, Tim Twoguns, Gary Wheeler, Donald Jimerson and Michael Barringer, serves as the official governing body for the entire Nation. With more than 500 members across the country, the Cayuga Nation and its leadership provide national benefits to Cayuga Nation members, including financial support, cultural enrichment opportunities, food distribution and community events, among other benefits. These activities have allowed Cayuga Nation citizens to return to their homeland with an opportunity for housing and employment, which helps preserve the Cayuga Nation's culture.

