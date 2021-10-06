LiveOne's Subsidiary LiveXLive To Exclusively Stream Its 62nd Event; The United Lighting Of Over 225 Landmarks Across All 50 States And Musical Performances For Metastatic Breast Cancer On October 13

Tune-In October 13th at 8:30 p.m. EDT for #LightUpMBC Live streaming on LiveXLive.com , YouTube and Facebook @METAvivor, and metavivor.org for a Virtual Benefit with Special Guests Rob Thomas, Kristin Chenoweth and Tom Morello

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video, and podcast/vodcast content in music, comedy and pop culture, and owner of LiveXLive , PodcastOne , Slacker Radio , React Presents and Custom Personalization Solutions, announced today a collaboration with METAvivor Research and Support to live stream the third annual global landmark campaign, #LightUpMBC , to shine a light on the importance of awareness and funding for metastatic breast cancer research. Every year, more than 685,000 people worldwide die from metastatic breast cancer (MBC), also known as Stage IV or advanced breast cancer, for which there is no cure. This happens when the cancer spreads beyond the breast to other parts of the body.

LIVEXLIVE MEDIA COMPLETES CORPORATE NAME CHANGE TO LIVEONE (PRNewsfoto/LiveXLive Media, Inc.)

On October 13, 2021, National Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day, LiveOne will livestream the lighting of over 225 landmarks in all 50 U.S. states as well as Puerto Rico, Canada, Sweden and Ireland, in the MBC awareness colors of green, teal and pink, as part of the #LightUpMBC campaign. In an era of inclusivity, people may not realize that pink does not resonate with the MBC community. Designed and trademarked by METAvivor volunteers, the tri-color ribbon of teal, green and pink symbolizes hope, immortality, healing and spirituality. Iconic participating locations include: One World Trade Center, Niagara Falls, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, BMW Zentrum and the Kilkenny Castle in Ireland. This year, many iconic sports destinations are participating, including FTX Arena, Caesars Superdome, U.S. Bank Stadium, Citizens Bank Park, Lincoln Financial Field, Wells Fargo Center and BC Place.

#LightUpMBC Live, a virtual benefit co-hosted by TV personality Katie McGee and MBC Advocate Tami Eagle Bowling, will begin at 8:30 p.m. EDT on October 13. Viewers can view the livestream on LiveXLive , YouTube and Facebook @METAvivor and METAvivor.org . The event will include inspiring MBC stories from illuminated landmarks around the globe and musical guests such as Kristin Chenoweth, Tom Morello, Rob Thomas and JD Eicher.

"#LightUpMBC Live is about creating critical attention surrounding the lack of funding for Stage IV breast cancer research. Raising money to support the scientists searching for new treatments is imperative," said Tami Eagle Bowling, MBC patient advocate and Creator of #LightUpMBC Live. "Research is the only thing that will give me and so many others living with MBC more time with our families."

"LiveOne is proud to partner with #LightUpMBC to bring the livestream to our global audience and subscribers. This virtual benefit connecting music, artists, and a visual show will raise awareness and much needed funding for metastatic breast cancer," said Jackie Stone, CMO of LiveOne. "On a personal note, I have known Tami Eagle Bowling for over 20 years, I continue to be in awe of her drive, dedication and spirit to this important cause."

"It saddens me to see how many people I have met that have not surpassed the 2-3 year life expectancy for metastatic breast cancer," said METAvivor President Jamil Rivers. "100% of every donation to METAvivor funds stage IV MBC research. It is simply the only way to extend the lives of those living with this terminal disease."

National event sponsors include Seagen, Pfizer, Hulu, BMW and The Eagle Method.

For more information, to donate and view a list of participating landmarks, please go to www.metavivor.org/LightUpMBC and follow Facebook at @METAvivor and Instagram @metavivor .

153 Participating Cities Include: Albuquerque, Allen Park, Anchorage, Anderson, Annapolis, Antioch, Arlington Heights, Asbury Park, Atlanta, Atlantic City, Baltimore, Barrington, Beaverlodge, Billings, Biloxi, Binghamton, Birmingham, Bloomington, Boise, Boston, Bothell, Bradley Beach, Branson, Buffalo, Burlington, Calgary, Camden, Charlotte, Charlottesville, Chicago, Chrystal Lake, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbia, Columbus, Davenport, D.C., Denver, Detroit, Detroit, Dover, Duluth, Eagan, Edina, Edmonton, Elizabeth, Evansville, Fanwood, Fort Wayne, Garwood, Gilbert, Grand Forks, Grand Rapids, Grande Prairie, Great Falls, Greenville, Greer, Halifax, Harrisburg, Hartford, Hartland, Hermosa Beach, Hershey, Hinsdale, Homestead (Pittsburgh), Honolulu, Houston, Hummelstown, Huntsville, Jacksonville, Jamestown, Kansas City, Kilkenny, Kittery, Lake Forest, Laramie, Las Vegas, Lethbridge, Lexington, Libertyville, Little Rock, Los Angeles, Louisville, Manhattan, Marseilles, McLean, Miami, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Mobile, Mokena, Montgomery, Morristown, Myrtle Beach, Nashville, New Orleans, New York City, Niagara Falls, Northbrook, Oklahoma City, Okoboji, Omaha, Orlando, Panama City, Paris, Pascagoula, Pawtucket, Peoria, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Pigeon Forge, Pittsburgh, Point Pleasant Beach, Portland, Portsmouth, Poughkeepsie, Rapid City, Red Bank, Rehoboth Beach, Rochester, Roselle, Rosemont, St. Louis, Salem, Salt Lake City, San Antonio, San Diego, San Juan, Santa Clarita, Schaumburg, Scotch Plains, Seattle, South Bend, Southgate, St. Charles, Stockholm, Sussex County, Syracuse, Toledo, Tonawanda, Toronto, Trenton, Union Township, Vancouver, Virginia Beach, Waterbury, Wausau, West Orange, Westfield, Wheaton, Wheeling, Wilmington and Yonkers.

About LiveOne, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) (the "Company") is a global talent-first, interactive music, sports, and entertainment subscription platform delivering premium content and livestreams from the world's top artists. The Company has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020, a library featuring close to 30 million songs, 500 expertly curated radio stations, 235 podcasts/vodcasts, hundreds of pay-per-views, personalized merchandise, an NFT business, and has created a valuable connection between brands, fans, and bands. The Company's other major wholly-owned subsidiaries are LiveXLive, Slacker Radio, React Presents, Custom Personalization Solutions, and PodcastOne, which generates more than 2.27 billion downloads per year and 300+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcasts. The combination of acquisitions and the expansion of products and franchises have secured LiveOne as a top-rated music, entertainment, and media services company. LiveXLive is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire, and through OTT, STIRR, Sling, and XUMO, in addition to its app, online website, and social channels. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and Twitter at @livexlive.

About METAvivor and the Origin of the Breast Cancer (MBC) Ribbon :

METAvivor Research and Support is dedicated to the specific fight of men and women living with stage IV metastatic breast cancer. It is a volunteer-led, 501c3 non-profit organization that exclusively funds stage IV MBC research to transition the disease from terminal to chronic with a good quality of life for MBC patients. METAvivor puts 100% of every donation toward stage IV metastatic breast cancer research.

The pink ribbon is well-known for representing the fight against breast cancer, but many Stage 4 breast cancer patients feel that pink does not encapsulate their experience. Metastatic Breast Cancer may start in the breast, but its spread to vital organs makes the disease fatal. To highlight the uniqueness of the disease and show its commonality with other stage 4 cancers, METAvivor designed a base ribbon of green and teal to represent metastasis. Green represents the triumph of spring over winter, life over death, and symbolizes renewal, hope, and immortality while teal symbolizes healing and spirituality. The thin pink ribbon overlay signifies the metastatic cancer originated in the breast.

For more information on METAvivor and to donate , visit www.metavivor.org/lightupmbc and follow on Facebook @METAvivor and Instagram @metavivor .

About #LIghtUpMBC:

#LightUpMBC is a campaign produced by Moore Fight Moore Strong (MFMS) in memory of Jessica Moore to increase awareness and funding for metastatic breast cancer. by partnering with landmarks to illuminate in the symbolic MBC colors of teal, green and pink. All proceeds raised through #LightUpMBC benefits METAvivor Research and Support.

For more information on the #LightUpMBC campaign, follow on Facebook @LightUpMBC and Instagram @lightupmbc .

