PJM Named Among Top Adoption-Friendly Workplaces in the United States for 15th Year in a Row

PJM Named Among Top Adoption-Friendly Workplaces in the United States for 15th Year in a Row

VALLEY FORGE, Pa., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PJM Interconnection, operator of the nation's largest power grid, has been named among the top 100 adoption-friendly companies by the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, ranking first again among energy and utility companies. It is the 15th consecutive year on the list for PJM.

PJM has been offering substantial financial assistance for adoption-related expenses incurred by full-time employees since 2006. PJM's policy reimburses families for many types of expenses related to adopting a child, including fees, travel and legal costs.

"Our commitment to supporting employees who grow their families through adoption is an essential part of who we are at PJM," said Nora Swimm, Senior Vice President – Corporate Client Services. "We're grateful to be recognized for that commitment once again."

The annual October announcement of the 100 Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces list precedes National Adoption Month, a campaign to raise awareness for children in foster care. Wendy's founder Dave Thomas, himself an adopted child, was a lifelong champion of adoption.

Each year since 2002, the foundation has surveyed the nation's employers for its ranking of the 100 Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces. The annual survey weighs adoption-friendly corporate policies, including financial reimbursement for the costs of adoption and paid leave for employees.

Visit the Dave Thomas Foundation website for more information on adoption and to see a listing of honored companies.



PJM Interconnection, founded in 1927, ensures the reliability of the high-voltage electric power system serving 65 million people in all or parts of Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. PJM coordinates and directs the operation of the region's transmission grid, which includes over 85,103 miles of transmission lines; administers a competitive wholesale electricity market; and plans regional transmission expansion improvements to maintain grid reliability and relieve congestion. PJM's regional grid and market operations produce annual savings of $3.2 billion to $4 billion. For the latest news about PJM, visit PJM Inside Lines at insidelines.pjm.com.

View original content:

SOURCE PJM Interconnection