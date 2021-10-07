Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Completes its Acquisition of Edelweiss Gallagher Insurance Brokers Limited

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Mumbai, India-based Edelweiss Gallagher Insurance Brokers Limited.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 57 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

