INEO to Present at the 2021 LD Micro Main Event

SURREY, BC, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF) (the "Company" or "INEO"), an innovative provider of location-based digital advertising, analytics and loss prevention solutions for retailers, is pleased to announce that Kyle Hall, INEO's CEO, will be participating in person at the 2021 LD Micro Main Event. Mr. Hall's presentation will take place on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at 11:30am PST on Track #1. Mr. Hall will also be doing 1x1 meetings with investors at the conference.

The INEO Welcoming System is the first things customers see as they enter a retail store and the last thing they see before they leave. With bright, bold digital signage the INEO Welcoming System presents a brand positive message for the retail store and for the products they carry. INEO enabled stores see measurable increase in conversion and customer satisfaction. For more information please visit ineosolutionsinc.com (CNW Group/INEO Tech Corp.)

The LD Micro Main Event has become the preeminent convention for the small-cap investing world. Since 2008, over 1,600+ companies have presented to LD Micro's large community of analysts and investors. This year's Main Event will take place in person on October 12-14th at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air in Los Angeles. For more information and to register for this event, visit: www.ldmicro.com

About INEO Tech Corp.

INEO Tech Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary, INEO Solutions Inc., is a provider of location based digital advertising, analytics and loss prevention solutions for retailers. INEO's patented technology integrates and monetizes digital screens with theft detection sensor gates at the entrance of retail stores. The Company's cloud-based platform delivers customized digital advertising to each retail location based on the demographic mix, such as age and gender, of customer traffic at each location which it acquires by using IoT (Internet of Things) and AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology. The Company owns and operates its proprietary INEO Welcoming Network and also offers its technology through a SaaS-based solution to larger retail chains. INEO is headquartered in Surrey, Canada and publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "INEO" and on the OTCQB-Venture Market under the symbol "INEOF". For more information please visit: www.ineosolutionsinc.com.

