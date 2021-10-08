Our Heritage, Our Planet Film Week Announces 2021 Films Films Will Highlight the Intersection of People of Color, Culture and the Environment

WASHINGTON, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hispanic Access Foundation announced the full selection of films being shown during Our Heritage, Our Planet Film Week. Featuring 29 films, the virtual festival will celebrate life through the stories of Latino, Black, Indigenous and other people of color with roots in nature – learning, experiencing, and uplifting the nexus between human communities and the lands, waterways, and ocean we call home. It will be held in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, following Indigenous People's Day from Tuesday, October 12 to Friday, October 15, 2021, from 3-6 p.m. ET with FREE tickets available at https://bit.ly/OHOPRegister.

"More than 1,000 Black, Indigenous, Latino and other people of color submitted their films to the first-ever Our Heritage, Our Planet Film Week," said Maite Arce, president and CEO of Hispanic Access Foundation. "Not only are these films the life's work and artistry of these amazing film makers, but these films represent stories that need to be known and shared worldwide. Through our film festival, we want to elevate their stories, culture and heritage, but we also want to start a dialogue between communities and decision-makers around the importance of engaging in climate action and policy."

The festival will be 100 percent virtual, free to attend for all, and will feature interactive discussions between artists, communities, and decision-makers on environmental topics. We will be showing a variety of short and feature films relating to the themes of Lands and Nature, Climate Crisis, Equity, Justice, and Health, and Ocean and Waterways. Below is the list of films selected to be shown during Our Heritage, Our Planet Film Week:

Tuesday, October 12 - Lands & Nature Day, 3 - 6 PM ET

The Leaf, Leonardo Queiroz de Sá, Canada

However Wide the Sky: Places of Power, David Aubrey , United States

The Seashell, Ali Kargar , Iran

It Tastes Great, Abdel Filos , Panama

Wednesday, October 13 - Climate Day, 3 - 6 PM ET

Orange Skies (but not like the Love song), Jesús Iñiguez, United States

TERRA CENE , Nono Ayuso , United Kingdom

Cuando nos dimos cuenta (When we finally understood), Javi Navarro , Spain

8 Poems of Emigration, Kurtuluş Özgen, Turkey

Act for Impact, Nicole Pavia , United States

Lonely Whale, Steve Nguyen , United States

CITSALP, Jean A. Evangelista , Philippines

Thursday, October 14 - Equity, Justice, & Health Day, 3 - 6 PM ET

Letter from Fukushima, Yiran Wang , United States

Ava Kuña, Aty Kuña: indigenous woman, political woman, Julia Zulian , Brazil

L.A. Rises, GB Young, Oliver Ponce , United States

I Know What Pandemic Means, Frisly Soberanis , United States

Futur, Alexandre Laugier , France

SUBIRAN NAMON (Our Fishing Boat), Jai Shane Cañete, Philippines

Balconies in Covid Times, Juan Restrepo , Colombia

The Birth, Arjun Mukherjee , India

Friday, October 15 - Ocean & Waterways Day, 3 - 6 PM ET

WORLD PREMIERE of El Canto del Mar, Kat Reynolds, United States

Headwaters, Maya Elizabeth and Morgan Quintero , United States

Deep, Melissa Wilson , United States

Greenland : Journey to the Center of Climate Change, Germán Pinelo , Spain

On the Surface, Fan Sissoko , Iceland

PlasticC, Sachin vs, Vivek Jangid , Indranil Ujagare, Ayushi Chattrerjee, Aaryama Somayaji, India

Living Water, Brandon Yadegari Moreno , United States

Señora Océano, Omar De Leon , United States

Al aire el río, Felipe Díaz, Chile

Please reach out to conservation@hispanicaccess.org with any questions or visit https://ourheritageourplanet.org/ to learn more about the filmweek.

About Hispanic Access Foundation

Hispanic Access Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, connects Latinos with partners and opportunities to improve lives and create an equitable society. Our vision is that one day every Hispanic individual in America will enjoy good physical health and a healthy natural environment, a quality education, economic success, and civic engagement in their communities with the sum of improving the future of America. For more information visit www.hispanicaccess.org.

