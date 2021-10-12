Azuca Introduces Breakthrough Innovation for Infused Chocolate: "Azuca Chocolate Activator™" Powered by TiME INFUSION™

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading edibles ingredient company Azuca today announced its newest solution for edibles manufacturers, Azuca Chocolate Activator™ powered by TiME INFUSION™. The patent-pending infusion process is designed to alleviate the challenges of making fast-acting, great-tasting infused chocolate for manufacturers, while elevating the chocolate edibles experience for consumers.

Traditionally, chocolate edibles have been among the slowest onset of all edible formulations due to the high-fat content in chocolate. Now, Azuca Chocolate Activator™ is changing the game with onset as fast as 5 minutes, and with a majority of users experiencing onset in 20 minutes or less. The infusion process is simple for manufacturers and works like a low volume inclusion, allowing your existing chocolate recipe to shine through without the need for bitter blockers or flavor masking agents.

"As we continue to revolutionize the edibles market, we're excited to introduce Azuca Chocolate Activator™ to address the need for a reliable method for creating fast-acting, predictable, and consistent infused chocolate products," said Ron Silver, Founder & Chief Creative Officer, Azuca. "Manufacturers can benefit from this cutting edge culinary infusion process designed by chefs to integrate seamlessly into existing production processes."

Additional features of the technology include:

Manufacturing Friendly: Chocolate Activator requires no additional equipment and can be easily incorporated into existing manufacturing processes as it does not interfere with the normal characteristics or melting point of chocolate. This offers a cost-effective and scalable infusion process for chocolate makers and chocolatiers looking to meet the consumer demand for fast-onset, high-quality chocolate edibles.

Taste & Quality: Azuca Chocolate Activator™ is surfactant and water-free, GRAS compliant, and can be used as a normal chocolate ingredient, meaning the important texture, shine, snap, and taste of chocolate all remain intact. Azuca Chocolate Activator™ is made with 54.5% vegan dark chocolate and its high-load infusion capacity does not impact the profile of a manufacturer's primary ingredients.

Precise Dosing & Fast-Acting : Azuca Chocolate Activator™ provides consumers with a delicious, fast-acting, socially consumable and euphoric Delta-9-THC experience. For a majority of people, chocolate confections made with Azuca Chocolate Activator™ take effect in less than 20 minutes.

Azuca Chocolate Activator™ powered by TiME INFUSION™ encapsulates individual cannabinoid molecules and makes them water-friendly, enabling faster uptake, which begins immediately in the mouth and avoids the liver where cannabinoids are degraded and absorption is slowed. Azuca's existing product line consists of a variety of chef-quality, innovative ingredients which can be used to create edibles that both taste great and act quickly. In addition to Azuca's licensed products, the company specializes in expert product development and can work with numerous ingredient applications, now featuring Chocolate.

