Guidepoint Announces Brand Relaunch of Guidepoint Legal Solutions

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidepoint is evolving its Guidepoint Legal Solutions brand, providing expert services to law firms with an enhanced presence online and throughout the United States.

Guidepoint, a leading expert network firm, connects business decision-makers with experts around the world. Since 2003, Guidepoint has provided its clients with practical insights, setting up more than 500,000 interactions. (PRNewsFoto/Guidepoint Global, LLC)

With the launch of a dedicated website, Guidepoint Legal Solutions will provide attorneys a hub to explore the full suite of services available to support their caseloads. This expansion also includes an enhanced national presence, with additional support in the South and on the West Coast.

Guidepoint Legal Solutions gives attorneys for both plaintiffs and defendants a fast, effective way to meet their expert needs, facilitating a wide range of expert interactions at any point in the litigation cycle. Specifically designed to accelerate access to expertise, their services ensure law firms work with the best experts for their case and achieve the best outcomes for their clients.

"Guidepoint Legal Solutions is designed to reduce the burden on attorneys, offering a suite of services, including access to nearly one million credentialed experts in the Guidepoint Network," explains Shawn Meehan, Global Head of Guidepoint Legal Solutions. "With our expanded presence we hope to eliminate the hurdles that make sourcing, vetting, and retaining expertise so time-consuming, costly, and restrictive for legal firms."

Explore the full range of Guidepoint Legal Solutions' services by visiting their website at ls.guidepoint.com.

About Guidepoint

Guidepoint, a leading expert network, connects clients with vetted subject matter experts from their global professional network. Guidepoint's broad range of services empower clients to access new industries, get up to speed on trending topics, enable in-depth exploration of critical subjects, and offer validation of qualitative insights. Our multinational client list includes top law firms, consulting firms, hedge funds, private equity firms, and Fortune-ranked public companies.

