Better Business Bureau launches Spot a Scam website; New info celebrates 10th anniversary of BBB Scam Alerts

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Better Business Bureau is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of its weekly BBB Scam Alert s by introducing Spot A Scam, a new resource on BBB.org. Spot a Scam highlights scam trends and educates people on how to keep their money, personal information, and online surfing safe by spotting the common "red flags" associated with each type of scam.

In its first decade, BBB Scam Alerts informed subscribers to over 500 scam trends related to identity theft, fake reviews, phony surveys, email scams, the continuing evolution of social media, and rising cases of look-a-like websites.

Many Scam Alerts start with a report to BBB Scam Tracker, where consumers share the latest fraud attempts, from fake text messages to suspicious social media accounts. More than 262,000 consumers have filed reports to BBB ScamTracker since it was launched in 2016. Many of these stories have been shared in the media to alert consumers and businesses. BBB's fraud prevention data and messaging resulted in 5,700 media mentions in 2020 alone.

According to the latest BBB Scam Tracker Risk Report, consumers and business owners saved $21 million in 2020 by checking BBB Scam Tracker while experiencing what they believed was a scam.

