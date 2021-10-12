Pluralsight Skills Expands Hands-On Learning Capabilities for Cybersecurity, IT Ops, and Software Development; Launches New Tech Certification Experience

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pluralsight, Inc. , the technology workforce development company, today announced an expansion to Pluralsight Skills, with the addition of new lab-based hands-on learning experiences for cybersecurity, IT ops, and software development professionals as well as a new experience designed to help technology learners prepare for the tech industry's top certifications.

Pluralsight Skills' addition of hands-on learning capabilities in high-demand technology skills such as cybersecurity, IT ops, and software development complements the platform's extensive library of on-demand video content from the world's top tech instructors. Hands-on learning is a critical component to any effective skills development platform and strategy. Knowledge retention and application from hands-on learning experiences is dramatically improved over alternative learning modalities, and the combination of both hands-on and on-demand skill development techniques gives enterprises the tools they need to effectively develop technology skills at scale.

"The most successful enterprise organizations have a structured approach to skill development that includes a combination of hands-on, on-demand, and instructor-led training, live or virtual. This expansion of hands-on learning capabilities enables our customers to more effectively develop their tech talent at scale and ensure that they have the skills inventory to complete their most pressing technology projects in an effective and cost efficient manner," said Gary Eimerman, GM of Skills, Pluralsight.

As enterprises work to tackle new technology advancements and ways of working following the onset of the 2020 pandemic, skills gaps have widened in critical technology areas such as cloud computing, data, cybersecurity, AI, and machine learning. In Pluralsight's recent State of Upskilling report, technology professionals stated that their confidence to do their current jobs (down 13%) as well as their capacity to do their jobs in the next three years (down 8%) both decreased from a year ago.

With the introduction of these new labs, Pluralsight Skills now offers more than 900 lab-based hands-on learning experiences for technologists looking to close skills gaps and stay ahead of the rapid pace of change for today's technologies. These hands-on learning opportunities include:

772 labs for cloud computing

21 labs for software development

63 labs for cybersecurity

44 labs for IT ops

A More Clear Path For Certifications

In addition to its expansion of hands-on learning experiences, Pluralsight is introducing a new tech certification landscape within Pluralsight Skills called the Certification Prep Center. This new experience enables learners to survey more than 130 certification prep paths offered within Pluralsight Skills and get clear step-by-step guidance on how to develop the necessary skills to pass the certification exams.

