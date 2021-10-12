Top Electrical Construction Projects Honored at Industry Convention

The National Electrical Contractors Association announced winners of the 2021 Project Excellence Awards.
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) honored the winners of the 2021 Project Excellence Awards. The recognition took place as part of the NECA Convention and Trade Show in Nashville, Tennessee.

The National Electrical Contractors Association (PRNewsfoto/National Electrical Contractors...
The Project Excellence Awards were created to recognize NECA contractors for their outstanding commitment, professionalism and ingenuity in delivering an electrical project across 12 different market sectors. All winning projects were completed in 2020.

The winners of the 2021 Project Excellence Awards are:

  • Industrial
  • Overhead Transmission
  • Residential
  • Substation/Interconnection
  • Transportation and Infrastructure
  • Commercial/Institutional – Over $1 million
  • Commercial/Institutional – Under $1 million
  • Design/Build – Over $1 million
  • Design/Build – Under $1 million
  • Educational – Over $1 million
  • Educational – Under $1 million
  • Energy Solutions/Green Buildings – Over $1 million
  • Energy Solutions/Green Buildings – Under $1 million
  • Healthcare – Over $1 million
  • Street Lighting/Traffic Signals – Over $1 million
  • Low Voltage/Technology

ABOUT THE NATIONAL ELECTRICAL CONTRACTORS ASSOCIATION
NECA is the voice of the $171 billion electrical construction industry that brings power, light, and communication technology to buildings and communities across the United States. NECA's national office and 118 local chapters advance the industry through advocacy, education, research, and standards development. Go to www.necanet.org for more information.

