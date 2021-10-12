Versiti Launches HLA Loss of Heterozygosity Evaluation

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Versiti, Inc., one of the nation's leading blood health and research organizations, today announced a new test for detecting and characterizing genomic loss of heterozygosity (LOH) in the Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) region. This unique test can provide valuable information for patients with post-transplant relapse.

LOH of the HLA region is observed in various cancers and has been shown to impact immunotherapy. It has been described as an underlying driver of disease relapse in some hematopoietic cell transplants, where the relapsing leukemic cells have evolved to evade the transplanted immune cells. This immune evasion may render some treatments, such as donor leukocyte infusion, ineffective.

Under the direction of Jennifer Schiller Ph.D., D(ABHI), the Versiti Histocompatibility Lab has created a comprehensive evaluation to detect genomic loss of heterozygosity specifically for transplant patients. The assay starts with flow cytometric enrichment of the patient's cancer cells followed by genomic analysis using two different methods to ensure accurate detection of HLA LOH. Versiti has partnered with HematoLogics, Inc., a Seattle-based diagnostic service laboratory providing industry-leading ∆N:™ "difference from normal" flow cytometry and cell sorting, to identify and isolate the abnormal cells in the relapse specimen.

"We expect that our HLA Loss of Heterozygosity evaluation test will provide valuable information to physicians, enabling them to make better-informed decisions during post-transplant disease relapse, potentially giving patients better outcomes," said Dr. Matthew Anderson, VP and medical director, Versiti Diagnostic Laboratories. "Our partnership with HematoLogics is essential to unravel the complexities of relapse in the transplant setting."

"Our innovative flow cytometry combined with Versiti's transplant expertise, make this a totally new diagnostic tool for physicians to manage post-transplant relapse," said Dr. Michael Loken, president and laboratory director, HematoLogics, Inc.

For more information about the HLA Loss of Heterozygosity Evaluation and Versiti's diagnostic testing capabilities, visit Versiti.org.

