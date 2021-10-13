BreachQuest Adds Recovery and Remediation Business Line

DALLAS, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BreachQuest, the company revolutionizing incident response, today announced the launch of its Recovery and Remediation (R&R) business line to be added to its suite of services.

"The addition of an R&R team to our already strong incident response and managed services solutions is a critical step towards continued growth for the company," said Shaun Gordon, CEO of BreachQuest. "Many of our client's don't have the IT resources necessary to handle the on-site remediation needs after a ransomware attack. We can take that off their plate, either remotely or by providing boots on the ground within hours of being contacted."

BreachQuest's Recovery & Remediation team reduces client's recovery costs and recovery time by working directly with clients to restore, rebuild and recover their environment. BreachQuest is able to deploy around the globe 24/7 and assist clients on the ground within a matter of hours via their global delivery team. The team brings years of experience in ransomware recovery, positioning them to advise clients on key operational resilience controls pre-breach. Additionally, the team is able to seamlessly integrate with breach coaches, claims handlers and their insureds.

To further build on the team's expertise, BreachQuest has acquired the services of Lee Pitman, SVP - Global Head of Response Services, and Mark Olsen - Global Director of Recovery & Remediation to lead and build out their Recovery & Remediation business. Pitman brings years of Big 4 consulting experience with EY and KPMG, while Olsen has spent the majority of his career with Grant Thornton and Alvarez & Marsal. Both were instrumental in setting up the first fully fledged in-house IT Recovery business line in the cyber insurance market back in 2018.

"Given the ever increasing ferocity of modern ransomware variants and the growing regulatory scrutiny surrounding the payment of ransoms, BreachQuest's R&R business is going to be at the vanguard helping our clients fight back against hardened criminals," said Lee Pitman, SVP at BreachQuest. "We have a unique opportunity at BreachQuest to not only assist clients post incident, but to also use our experience on the front line, fighting ransomware to help secure clients' environments before they become victims."

"With the recent OFAC advisory notice, our expertise and experience will give clients alternatives to paying these criminals," said Mark Olsen, Global Director of Recovery & Remediation at BreachQuest.

"While BreachQuest itself may be a new entity, we have hired some of the most experienced players in the R&R space," said Shawn Melito, CRO of BreachQuest. "Our R&R consultants have years of experience assisting with decryption, data collection, system rebuilds and everything else necessary to get a client back up and running as quickly as possible. Reducing a client's business interruption is our #1 goal each time we deploy these teams."

