Catch Offers Marketplace Coverage in California, Extends Health Insurance Offering to Two Million Independent Workers

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Catch , the first and only portable benefits platform, announced today that it has expanded its health insurance offering to include marketplace plans from California, now providing end-to-end health insurance enrollment to the state's two million independent workers.¹ Catch will also continue to serve the federal marketplace across 34 additional states. People can enroll in a 2022 health plan through Catch's platform during Open Enrollment, which starts today.

When enrolling in Catch, users can get free access to Catch's platform, where they will receive personalized recommendations on the best plan for their specific needs. Catch also finds and automatically applies the tax subsidies and extra savings that users might qualify for, reducing monthly premiums and out-of-pocket costs. Additionally, users can get live help with Catch's customer support team, all licensed agents, who can help them navigate the process. All of Catch's plans are ACA-compliant and cover essential health benefits, ensuring that users will not sacrifice good coverage when finding an affordable plan.

"Everyone should be able to work on their own without worrying about access to health insurance," said Kristen Anderson, Catch's CEO and Co-Founder. "Knowing they're covered goes a long way in giving independent workers the kind of security they need to go solo."

Catch partners with the leading marketplaces for independent and gig work, including Upwork, DoorDash, Sittercity, Patreon, Turo, Propel, Pangea, SimplrFlex, Allobee, and Right Side Up. Catch also partners with software platforms that facilitate independent work, like Square, Lili Banking, Aisle Planner, theCut, Mercury, Paro, and Wethos. During this Open Enrollment, these partnerships will enable millions of independent workers access to healthcare through Catch.

Studies show that one in four independent contractors remain uninsured. This lack of coverage has become particularly acute in the wake of a public health crisis, preventing many independent workers that fall ill from getting the necessary treatment they need. Catch believes this Open Enrollment is a significant opportunity to get more independent workers covered, as tax subsidies enacted under the American Rescue Plan will make coverage even more affordable.

For those without access to employer-sponsored benefits, Catch provides an all-in-one platform to automatically take care of benefits like health insurance, retirement, and more. In an easy to use app, freelancers and contractors can track and trace thousands of income sources to create a personalized payroll system and truly portable benefits. Catch is backed by Crosslink Capital, Khosla Ventures, Kindred Ventures, Nyca Partners, and Urban Innovation Fund. Find out more here .

