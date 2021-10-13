Deephaven Community Core with Real-Time Data Capabilities Now Available

Free and open time-series database designed for developers and data scientists removes barriers associated with complex data processing to fuel innovation and improve productivity

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deephaven Data Labs , a high performance time-series database, today announced the release of Deephaven Community Core , a free, real-time analytics data engine with relational database features. Now available to the open source community, Deephaven Community Core empowers data developers and data scientists to access and apply dynamic and real-time data capabilities to help solve their big data use cases that drive analytics and applications.

The amount of real-time data created is exponentially growing and companies need a way to quickly analyze and apply it to the decision-making process. Data scientists and data developers need a solution that seamlessly integrates real-time and historical data to realize the full potential of their data and eliminate the current dislocation and risk associated with analyzing these data sets with separate tools.

"Historically, because of the limitations of available technology, data-driven business needs have been broken up into individual, more easily surmountable use cases. Static, historical batch data is analyzed separately and without consideration for real-time data and vice versa. This ultimately limits what data scientists and data developers can produce and how quickly they can innovate," said Pete Goddard, Founding Partner and CEO at Deephaven. "We built Deephaven Community Core to be the best community data engine for addressing real-time data. It delivers new capabilities for working with Kafka, Arrow Flight, and Parquet that do not exist today, empowering a bench of people to work on data projects regardless of their title or skill level."

Deephaven Community Core applies a unique update model specifically designed to track dynamic changes and perform incremental computations. Further, its architecture enables code and custom functions to be fully integrated with table operations, server-side. This provides users with access to new possibilities that are not currently available with traditional client-server database flows. Deephaven's Wall Street customers depend on capabilities like these for automated trading, signal farming, quantitative modeling, simulations, risk, monitoring, and reporting.

"Today, teams want their data engine to be high-performance, easy to use, and integrated with popular tools. It's especially appealing if it is available via open source. It's the only way they will be successful in today's data-driven world," said Chip Kent, Founding Partner and Chief Data Scientist at Deephaven. "With Deephaven Community Core, queries can seamlessly operate on both historical and real-time data. This reduces friction and lowers the barriers to complex data processing, helping everyone to understand and apply their data more easily."

Deephaven Community Core can provide workflows similar to a classic database. Users also benefit from high-performance table operations that cover both real-time and historical use cases, as well as both time series and relational patterns. Further, Deephaven is outfitted with a series of integrations and experiences, enabling the user to employ it as a rich framework in which to develop and deploy data-dependent applications, serving automated downstream enterprise processes and dashboards. Product benefits include:

Superior data interrogation experience for huge and/or dynamically-updating data

Browser-based table presentation that can handle both real-time data and billions of records

Ability to create and publish derived streams easily

Ability to join streams without the need for windowing

An API that extends Arrow and Arrow Flight to work with dynamic and real-time data

An intuitive user experience and visualization tools

To learn more about Deephaven Community Core, please visit: https://deephaven.io/community/ For additional details about The Deephaven Community License Agreement, please visit: https://deephaven.io/community/license/

About Deephaven

Deephaven Data Labs builds data software for modern teams. Dedicated to bringing people together around the data that matters to them, Deephaven is a high performance software company that empowers individuals to interact with data and build enterprise-grade applications. Launched first to serve on the front lines of Wall Street trading, Deephaven provides a unique way to interface with most types of data and delivers a rich suite of APIs and user experiences for interrogating data, building applications, and easily sharing dashboards and visualizations. IoT, market-tech, capital markets, blockchain, crypto, gaming, e-commerce, industrial telemetry, healthcare, and public policy all present workloads where Deephaven is the perfect fit. For more information on Deephaven, visit www.deephaven.io .

