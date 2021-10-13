Eagle Hill Consulting Named One Of Largest Women-owned Businesses In Washington Metro Region

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Hill Consulting again has secured a spot on The Washington Business Journal's ranking of the Largest Women-Owned Businesses in the Greater Washington, D.C. area. Ranked by total revenue in 2020, Eagle Hill earned the eighteenth spot among regional businesses that are 100 percent woman-owned.

This award is meaningful because it shows Eagle Hill is built to last despite the disruption stemming from the pandemic.

"Despite the extraordinary pandemic challenges in 2020, the Eagle Hill team continued to deliver for our clients," says Melissa Jezior, president and chief executive officer of Eagle Hill Consulting. "We have a strong foundational culture in place, and that positioned our team to continue bringing energy and innovation to solve unprecedented challenges facing our clients."

"Throughout the pandemic, we've been intentional about listening to our employees and working to meet their needs. Ultimately, our clients have benefitted because we didn't miss a beat when we moved to a work-from-home environment last year. This award is especially meaningful because it shows Eagle Hill is built to last despite the disruption and turmoil during the past 18 months," Jezior said.

Earlier this year, Eagle Hill was named a Top Workplace by The Washington Post. Coupled with recognition from Forbes and Vault, this award fortifies Eagle Hill's position as a top management consulting company that delivers results for clients while empowering employees to succeed.

Eagle Hill Consulting LLC is a woman-owned business that provides unconventional management consulting services in the areas of Strategy & Performance, Talent, and Change. The company's expertise in delivering innovative solutions to unique challenges spans across the private, public, and nonprofit sectors, from financial services to healthcare to media & entertainment. Eagle Hill has offices in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, Boston, MA and Seattle, WA. More information is available at www.eaglehillconsulting.com.

