mtu Series 500 gas generator to provide combined heat and power for lubricant manufacturer in Mexico - New mtu Series 500 offers increased efficiency and is hydrogen-ready for reduced emissions

MANKATO, Minn., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Raloy Lubricantes, one of the top four lubricant manufacturers and main supplier for automotive OEMs in Mexico, has selected the new mtu Series 500 generator set from the Power Systems business unit of Rolls-Royce to provide combined heat and power for its manufacturing operations in Santiago Tianguistenco, Mexico. The electricity will be used to power operations, while the heat from exhaust will be used to warm up thermal oil for mixing processes. Thermal energy from jacket heat will be recaptured and run through an absorption chiller to produce chilled water for cooling plastic bottles manufactured in Raloy's sister company, Thermfluidos.

The new mtu Series 500 is the successor of the mtu Series 400 and offers 3.1% more efficiency and 30% more available power than its predecessor. It is available to run on both natural gas and biogas, and is H2-ready, allowing for a blending of up to 10% hydrogen. The family of generator sets cover the 250-550 kWe power range and peak efficiencies of up to 42.6 percent in this power class. They offer a climate-friendly and economical solution for the industrial and utility sector in addition to other applications. Available in 50 Hz and 60 Hz versions, these highly efficient units feature an optimized engine designed to greatly lower fuel costs and come equipped with an mtu Module Control automation system that monitors all genset activities and enables easy integration with other systems.

Raloy is a 100% Mexican company with more than 40 years of experience in the manufacture and commercialization of lubricants and fluids for automotive and industrial applications. Several of its products are authorized for use in mtu diesel generator sets and are under consideration for use in mtu gas engines.

The mtu Series 500 was selected through an extensive bid process on the basis of total lifecycle cost, product efficiency and factory support.

Raloy Group CEO, Ing. Jorge H. Loya Ramirez, expressed, "Our company found in the new mtu Series 500 the perfect solution to accomplish the objectives of sustainability, power savings and reliability in order to strengthen our manufacturing processes for our client's needs. The Rolls-Royce team has been a great partner on this project helping us understand how we can apply the state-of-the-art technology they develop. We look forward to work out more projects together in the future."

"It is not common to work with a customer that is ready to embrace new technology and lead an industry, as it has been with Raloy," said Javier Gonzalez, Senior Manager of Gas System Sales, Americas, at Rolls-Royce Power Systems. "Raloy knows and trusts the high quality of our products and this added with their genuine interest of developing sustainable processes, is why they decided to put them to work in their operations."

The new Series 500 generator set at Raloy is expected to be commissioned in April 2022.

Press photos are available for download from

https://www.mtu-solutions.com/eu/en/news-and-media/media-center.html

