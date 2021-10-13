Bloombox Club Expands Plant Delivery Platform Into Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - PlantX Life Inc. (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF) ("PlantX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Bloomboxclub Limited ("Bloombox Club") has expanded into Canada. Bloombox Club is a direct-to-consumer indoor plant selling business platform to Canada.

Bloombox Club, a UK-based e-commerce platform that sells and delivers indoor plants, recently launched its indoor plant services throughout Canada under a new domain, https://bloomboxclub.ca/. The Bloombox Club digital infrastructure will offer the Canadian wellness community access to the Bloombox Club plant services, including access to a selection of high-quality indoor plants, plant-care packages, self-care packages, planting pots and accessories.

In the United Kingdom and Germany, Bloombox Club has delivered over 100,000 plants to over 50,000 customers.

"As Bloombox Club grows internationally, PlantX will continue to provide management and operational support to a popular segment of PlantX," said PlantX Founder, Sean Dollinger. "Launching Bloombox Club in Canada should complement our existing indoor plant vertical and allow our Canadian customers enjoy a more holistic selection of plant items and services."

About PlantX Life Inc.

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is the one-stop shop for everything plant-based. With its fast-growing category verticals, the Company offers customers across North America more than 5,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering meal and indoor plant deliveries, the Company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include cosmetics and its own water brand — but the business is not limited to an e-commerce platform. The Company uses its digital platform to build a community of likeminded consumers and, most importantly, provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with top nutritionists, chefs and brands. The Company eliminates the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier and happier life.

About Bloombox Club

Bloomboxclub Limited is a UK-based indoor plant and natural product shop and subscription company that brings indoors the great outdoors to boost its customers' health and well-being. Bloombox sources, curates, and tells the story of its indoor plants and superior natural products for the home and delivers them to its customers' doors. Bloombox has created an active community loyal to its brand by curating its products and educating its customers on the plants' genus and benefits.

Forward Looking-Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "likely," "should," "would," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "potential," "proposed," "estimate," "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. The forward-looking information contained herein includes, without limitation, the current and future product offerings of Bloombox Club in Canada and the business and strategic plans of the Company.

By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release including, without limitation: the Company's ability to comply with all applicable governmental regulations including all applicable food safety laws and regulations; impacts to the business and operations of the Company due to the COVID-19 epidemic; a limited operating history; the ability of the Company to access capital to meet future financing needs; the Company's reliance on management and key personnel; competition; changes in consumer trends; foreign currency fluctuations; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents, which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

