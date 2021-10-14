North Dakota DHS Partners With CherryRoad To Go Live On Oracle Cloud EPM CHERRYROAD SUCCESSFULLY IMPLEMENTS AN ADVANCED CLOUD-BASED BUDGET PLANNING AND FORECASTING SOLUTION AS A DIGITAL CHANGE AGENT FOR NORTH DAKOTA DHS.

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CherryRoad Technologies Inc., a leading integrator of public sector software and digital technology solutions who is committed to building community engagement, has announced, the successful Go-Live of the North Dakota Department of Human Resources (ND DHS) on Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Performance Management (EPM). CherryRoad is now providing continued managed services to ND DHS.

The partnership between the two organizations began in the fall of 2019 when the ND DHS chose CherryRoad as their Cloud consulting partner. ND DHS was seeking a solution to prepare and maintain its budget forecasts in a more efficient and easy-to-utilize format. The solution also needed to interface and consolidate relevant information from three different systems i.e., Oracle PeopleSoft Financials, PeopleSoft Human Capital Management, and the Internet Budget and Reporting System (IBARS). ND DHS' goal was to have budget analysts focus on analyzing the data, versus time spent chasing it from multiple systems. ND DHS aimed to standardize and create transparency throughout the agency.

With a clear understanding of ND DHS' vision, CherryRoad assessed the current environment and recommended a migration to Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite to deliver the desired business outcomes of consolidation, efficiency, and sustainability.

The CherryRoad EPM implementation proved to be a positive and impactful change agent for ND DHS. ND DHS went from having multiple spreadsheets and on-premise systems to a single source of truth with unified data visibility. In doing so, ND DHS has placed accurate data (both current and historic) at their fingertips, allowing them to budget, forecast, and make strategic business decisions with precision. Additionally, ND DHS realized the added benefit of allocating resources to projects that delivered higher strategic value.

"At the onset of the project there were some challenges, but with the commitment and great teamwork between CherryRoad and ND DHS the project ended as a big success," said Craig Mauer, Vice President of Cloud Operations at CherryRoad. "CherryRoad was able to leverage its extensive experience with Oracle Cloud EPM and change management to help guide the ND DHS team to where they needed to go to meet their goals. We are thankful for the great partnership that was created with ND DHS and look forward to working with them again."

"For nearly 18 years, ND DHS built and managed budgets by piecing together information from multiple Microsoft Access databases. The preferred goal was a unified view that could deliver timely, accurate, and actionable reports to improve people's lives", said Donna Aukland, Assistant Chief Financial Officer, ND DHS. "The Oracle Cloud EPM solution helped us transform our old business model of separate spreadsheets and multiple systems into a brand new, super-efficient workflow. CherryRoad team members took the time to listen and understand the current process, which enabled them to offer best practice workflows to benefit our entire budgeting process."

About CherryRoad Technologies

At CherryRoad, our clients entrust us with the success of their IT solutions, whether we are delivering on-premise ERP, Cloud-based application management, business intelligence, process optimization, strategic staffing, or change management consulting. Throughout our 38-year history, we have successfully partnered with hundreds of public sector and commercial clients to bridge communities through technology. Headquartered in Parsippany, N.J. with offices across the U.S., we have earned a solid reputation for combining technology, organizational, functional, and vertical market expertise into practical solutions that deliver results – on time and budget. For more information, visit www.cherryroad.com

About North Dakota Department of Human Resources (ND DHS)

The mission statement of the North Dakota Department of Human Services (DHS) is to provide quality, efficient, and effective human services, which improve the lives of people. DHS provides aging services, behavioral health services, economic assistance, child support, Medicaid, long-term care, vocational rehabilitation, developmental disabilities, disability determination services, and children and family policy and services to residents of North Dakota. DHS helps vulnerable North Dakotans of all ages to maintain and enhance their quality of life, which may be threatened by lack of financial resources, emotional crises, disabling conditions, or an inability to protect themselves.

Trademarks

