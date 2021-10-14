NurseNow Staffing Certified as Service-disabled Veteran-owned Small Business

MAUMEE, Ohio, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NurseNow Staffing is pleased to announce certification as a Service-disabled Veteran-owned Small Business (SDVOSB). The staffing agency, which specializes in providing nurse staffing for decentralized clinical trials, was founded and is led by a nurse who started his 30-year healthcare career as a Navy hospital corpsman.

NurseNow's CEO started his healthcare journey as a Navy hospital corpsman. Now, his company can better serve veterans.

"This is significant for me, as I've always had care at the center of what I wanted to do," says David Kissinger, RN, CEO of NurseNow Staffing. "In the military, as a hospital corpsman, I was able to care for people who were on active duty. Now, with this SDVOSB designation, I have a greater opportunity to expand that care to veterans."

According to the Small Business Association (SBA), a business must meet the following requirements to qualify for SDVOSB certification:

Be a small business. Be at least 51% owned and controlled by one or more service-disabled veterans. Have one or more service-disabled veterans manage day-to-day operations and also make long-term decisions. Eligible veterans must have a service-connected disability.

Only 10% of all businesses are owned by veterans, and fewer than that carry the SDVOSB certification. The designation will allow NurseNow Staffing to be more competitive for federal contracts, including services for hospitals, long-term care centers and clinics that serve veterans.

"I am so grateful to be able to continue a legacy of caring—especially for people who have made great sacrifices," says Kissinger. "It is a great continuation of my life's work, and a true honor."

About NurseNow Staffing:

NurseNow Staffing is the fastest-growing nurse staffing agency in North America specializing in decentralized clinical research. It matches highly qualified nurses who want flexibility, fair pay, and freedom with clinical research organizations that have unique — and often immediate — needs. To learn more, please visit www.nursenowstaffing.com or follow NurseNow on LinkedIn and Facebook .



