Spaulding Ridge Continues Expansion; Adds Two More Associate Partners to Leadership Team

CHICAGO, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spaulding Ridge, a leading global cloud advisory and implementation firm, has announced the addition of two Associate Partners to its leadership team. With the firm's continued state of strong growth, the addition of Beau Reynolds and Neale Wooten as Associate Partners is designed to support increased demand from across the globe.

"We continue to see significant demand from our clients for our Best-in-Cloud application services. Both Beau and Neale bring significant experience that will prove valuable to our clients and to Spaulding Ridge," Sarah Katz, Spaulding Ridge President, says of the new APs. "Beau's experience will help us continue to expand our range of Accounting and Finance solutions for our clients, while Neale is part of our continuing effort to expand our Salesforce Core services."

Beau Reynolds, Associate Partner

Beau is a veteran CPM solutions leader, with extensive experience deploying large multi-phase solutions for both Consolidations and FP&A within Oil & Gas, Energy, Supply Chain Management, Manufacturing, Hospitality, and Retail industries. A thought leader and subject matter expert in the OneStream community, Beau has been recognized for his work delivering complex OneStream projects and for designing innovative solutions that empower users throughout the entire organization.

Neale Wooten, Associate Partner

Neale brings 25 years of experience in helping organizations scale through data transformation. A global delivery leader, Neale specializes in building diverse teams that are efficient, scalable, and driven, capable of delivering complex, enterprise Salesforce projects. With his combination of strong technical skills, strategic abilities, and his business-oriented results mindset, Neale has helped countless organizations drive competitive edge through data modeling and transformative integrations.

About Spaulding Ridge

Spaulding Ridge is a global cloud advisory and implementation firm that helps leading companies deploy Best-in-Cloud solutions. Spaulding Ridge enables organizations to accelerate operational efficiency, drive digital transformation, and increase competitive advantage.

Spaulding Ridge partners with digitally savvy companies to help:

Finance gain control: Increase top-line revenue, gross margins, and profits through better insight. Connect financial planning to strategy and automate financial close processes.

Sales increase productivity: Manage quota and territories more consistently and effectively, automate customer contracts and onboarding.

Operations drive efficiency: Improve supply chain agility, automate strategic sourcing and purchasing, deliver superior customer service experiences.

To learn more, visit spauldingridge.com.

