Thinkific Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call and Webcast

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Thinkific Labs Inc. ("Thinkific" or the "Company") (TSX: THNC), a leading cloud-based software platform that enables entrepreneurs and established businesses of all sizes to create, market, and sell online courses and other learning products, will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 after market close on Monday, November 8, 2021.

Thinkfic Logo (CNW Group/Thinkific Labs Inc.)

Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day to discuss the financial and operational results.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

When: Monday, November 8, 2021

Time: 2:00 pm PT (5:00 pm ET)

Dial In: 1.888.390.0546 (US/Canada Toll-Free) or 1.416.764.8688 (International/Toronto)

The conference call will be available via webcast on the investor relations section of Thinkific's website at investors.thinkific.com/events-and-presentations

A replay will be available commencing at 4:00 pm PT (7:00 pm ET) on November 8, 2021 by dialing 1.888.390.0541 (US/Canada Toll-Free) or 416.764.8677 (International/Toronto). The passcode is 692260#. The replay will expire at 8:59 pm PT (11:59 pm ET) on November 15, 2021.

About Thinkific

Thinkific (TSX: THNC) makes it simple for entrepreneurs and established businesses of any size to scale and generate revenue by teaching what they know. Our platform gives businesses everything they need to build, market, and sell online courses and other learning products, and to run their business seamlessly under their own brand, on their own site. In 2020 alone, Thinkific's 50,000 active course creators earned hundreds of millions of dollars in direct course sales while teaching tens of millions of students. Thinkific is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with a distributed and growing team.

For more information, please visit www.thinkific.com .

