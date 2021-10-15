Luxury Collection of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties Releases Its Luxury Collection's Exclusive Digital Magazines

ATLANTA, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury Collection of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties releases its Fall 2021 Volume III Issue of The Collective Atlanta and The Collective Mountain and Lake, Luxury Collection's exclusive digital magazines. Led by Senior Vice President, Lori Lane, the Luxury Collection team continues to seek new and innovative ways to raise the bar for luxury real estate marketing.

"I am proud to present the latest issue of The Collective Atlanta and The Collective Mountain and Lake," said Lori Lane, Senior Vice President, Luxury Collection. "We strive to provide the public with a sense of inspiration through captivating imagery and are excited to share our exceptional Luxury Collection properties. Thank you to the incredible agents who represent these gorgeous listings and to our national and global affiliates for sharing their beautiful properties with us to be included in this issue."

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties Luxury Collection Specialists represent some of the most sought-after homes across the state of Georgia. The Collective Atlanta and The Collective Mountain and Lake highlight the extensive portfolio of these agents by showcasing the wide range of luxury listings throughout the Greater Atlanta area, while also establishing Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties as a leader in the luxury real estate market worldwide.

The Volume III issue aims to inspire and provide readers with a completely digital interactive experience. Once again, The Collective Atlanta includes homes courtesy of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices national and international affiliates to showcase the company's extensive worldwide presence. Keeping in line with the brand's avant-garde strategy, the magazine displays each of Luxury Collection's marketing campaigns to reinforce the division's lifestyle-focused marketing approach.

"Lori and her team consistently look for ways to raise the bar in terms of luxury real estate marketing," said Dan Forsman, President and CEO Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties. "The Collective Atlanta is a clear example of creativity and innovation that provides our agents with another tool to market their client's homes. This magazine is a huge asset for our company, and further sets us apart as we continue to redefine real estate."

Luxury Collection is an award-winning division of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties. Year after year, Luxury Collection continues to set the standard in the marketing and selling of luxury properties throughout the Metro Atlanta area. Backed by the power of one of the most respected brands in the world, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties is globally recognized as redefining luxury real estate. Through an extensive and innovative marketing strategy, Luxury Collection associates receive the most advanced marketing and technological resources, along with access to the vast global and local Berkshire Hathaway network, leading to more leads and closings for Luxury Collection listings. Visit LuxuryRedefined.com

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties has over 1,500 associates and 26 locations across the Greater Metro Atlanta and North Georgia areas. The company generated over $4.4 billion in sales volume and 11,606 transaction sides in 2020. Trendgraphix reports that Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties is ranked #1 in home sales for the Greater Metro Atlanta area. Led by president and CEO Dan Forsman, the organization offers a full suite of real estate services including residential real estate, luxury real estate, new homes services, condo/high-rise services, commercial real estate, corporate relocation, property management, mortgage lending, title and settlement services, home warranties and insurance. Equal Housing Opportunity. Visit www.BHHSGA.com.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is one of the world's fastest-growing residential real estate brokerage franchise networks, with more than 50,000 real estate professionals, nearly 1,500 offices throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe and the Middle East, and more than $119 billion in real estate sales volume. The network, among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name, brings a definitive mark of trust, integrity, stability and longevity to the real estate market. Visit www.berkshirehathawayhs.com.

