South Florida Company is Creating the Future of Sales, and Anyone Can be a Part of It

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A minimum contribution of $250 to Traq365's crowdfunding campaign gives tech enthusiasts and other savvy investors an easy way to participate in a fast-growing industry.

The company offers a powerful AI-driven platform that helps businesses accelerate sales through conversation capture and analysis. Traq365's actionable insights into daily conversations with buyers allow sales teams to precisely tailor their strategies according to customer wants and needs.

The platform provides a summary and key points from each conversation, as well as a Traq Score to rate the quality of the call and likelihood that the deal will come to fruition, and a Sentiment Score, which evaluates whether the buyer is leaning into (or out of) the conversation.

Sales leaders use Traq365 to gain a deeper understanding of team performance and coaching opportunities; they also get unprecedented visibility into the overall sales pipeline, which helps devise more effective strategies and accelerate growth.

Conversation intelligence is a fast-growing subset of AI as data-driven companies are adopting the technology at a fast pace and quickly seeing returns. Now is a great time to invest in this billion-dollar market opportunity.

Traq365 CEO Adam Rubenstein is a highly accomplished, successful serial founder with three prior exits; the company's leadership team has over 50 years of experience in business logistics, sales, and IT.

"In the 25 years we've led sales teams, we never found a sales solution that effectively demystified buyer behavior, illuminating opportunities and risks to our deals, or brought clarity to our sales pipeline. We built Traq365 to deliver this visibility using proprietary artificial intelligence to accelerate deals and generate more revenue," says Adam Rubenstein, CEO, Traq365

"Traq365 is making the future of AI in sales data happen," says Ted Kelley, Certified Business Advisor and investor.

If you are looking to invest in an exciting, fast-growing new technology, join Traq365 and the AI sales revolution at wefunder.com/traq365corporation today.

About Traq365

Traq365 Corp. was founded by experienced South Florida entrepreneurs looking to revolutionize the world of sales through conversation intelligence. Traq365 is a powerful AI-driven platform that allows sales teams to maximize effectiveness, productivity, and long-term success.

