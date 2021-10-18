DoorDash Partners with America's Top Diverse Business Organizations

WASHINGTON, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DoorDash , one of the nation's leading last-mile logistics platform, has partnered with The National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC), the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC), the United States Black Chamber of Commerce (USBCC), and the Asian/Pacific Islander American Chamber of Commerce and Entrepreneurship (National ACE) to support the empowerment of diverse business organizations and to effectively advocate on behalf of their communities across the country. This announcement comes as a part of DoorDash's ongoing work to promote diverse businesses and economic empowerment in local communities.

NGLCC renamed the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce, ensuring great inclusion of the bisexual and transgender members of the LGBT business community for which NGLCC has fiercely advocated over the past 15 years. www.nglcc.org @nglcc (PRNewsfoto/National LGBT Chamber of Commer)

DoorDash, NGLCC, USHCC, USBC, and National ACE will partner on activities designed to empower Disability, Asian American, Black, Hispanic, and LGBT communities as a part of the partnership. DoorDash will also sponsor two important programs as part of the National Business Inclusion Consortium (NBIC), of which most of the organizations belong. Those include:



Becoming an inaugural partner of the NBIC Affiliate Advocacy Academy. The Academy will bring together NBIC organizational affiliates that currently do or desire to engage in the advocacy processes to prepare affiliates with the necessary tools to push shared priorities and effectively advocate.

Sponsoring NBIC's Annual Best-of-the-Best Awards program which recognizes the community role that the top 50 corporations play in cross-segment inclusion. This event also recognizes top federal elected officials championing inclusion as well as community role models. As part of the partnership, DoorDash will sponsor a new state and local elected official recognition category.

"We are thrilled to announce this partnership as a part of our commitment to empower businesses across diverse communities around the country," said John Horton, Head of DoorDash Public Engagement. "By partnering with such respected and far-reaching organizations like NGLCC, USHCC, USBC, Disability:IN, and National ACE to meaningfully make a difference in underserved areas, we can carry out our shared goals by amplifying their voices and that is crucial to empowering marginalized and historically underserved communities."

"Our top priority is equality for our diverse communities," said Justin Nelson, co-founder and president of the NGLCC. "We all know that you can't have equality if you don't have equity and you can't have equity if you don't know how to advocate. This partnership will help our organizations and affiliates do that more effectively."

