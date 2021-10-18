Dragonfly Therapeutics Announces Sixth Dragonfly Drug to be Licensed by Bristol Myers Squibb and Receipt of Milestone Payments Following First Patient Dosing of Two TriNKET™ Immunotherapies

The company announces its sixth drug licensed by Bristol Myers Squibb, and the first patients enrolled and dosed in Phase 1 clinical trials evaluating its CC-96191 and CC-92328 NK cell engager therapies in patients with hematologic malignancies. Dragonfly receives $28 million in combined payments for these three milestones and is eligible to receive potential future milestones and royalties on net sales.

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies, today announced that Bristol Myers Squibb has licensed a fifth TriNKET™ Immunotherapy drug candidate, bringing the total drug candidates licensed by Bristol Myers Squibb to six including Dragonfly's novel IL-12 cytokine DF6002/BMS-986415. Since their original 2017 collaboration focusing on hematology malignancies, the companies have agreed to two additional collaborations which include oncology and neuroinflammation targets.

Dragonfly also announced that the first patients have been dosed in Phase 1 clinical trials of both the CC-96191 and CC-92328 investigational immunotherapies, which are licensed to Bristol Myers Squibb. Following Dragonfly's wholly-owned HER2-targeted NK cell engager therapy, DF1001, these are the second and third TriNKET drug candidates in the clinic, along with DF6002/BMS-986415 novel IL12-Fc fusion protein.

"We believe this recent opt-in decision by Bristol Myers Squibb further validates our drug discovery platform," said Bill Haney, Dragonfly's CEO. "We are also delighted that Bristol Myers Squibb has brought our partnered targeted NK cell engager therapies to their first patients. The ongoing clinical trials of four Dragonfly-developed drugs, including our first cytokine, underscores the breadth of Dragonfly's portfolio of innovative therapeutics, and the pace with which our team is bringing important new treatment options to patients with cancer and autoimmune disease."

The Phase 1 clinical trial for the CC-96191 TriNKET is a first-in-human study which will explore the safety, tolerability and preliminary biological and clinical activity of CC-96191 as a single-agent in the setting of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML). Additional information about the trial, including eligibility criteria, can be found at: https://clinicaltrials.gov (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT04789655).

The Phase 1 clinical trial for the CC-92328 TriNKET is a first-in-human study which will explore the safety, tolerability and preliminary biological and clinical activity of CC-92328 as a single-agent in the setting of relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma (R/R MM). Additional information about the trial, including eligibility criteria, can be found at: https://clinicaltrials.gov (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT04975399).

Dragonfly Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing therapies that use its novel technology to harness the body's innate immune system to bring breakthrough treatments to patients. Dragonfly has a deep pipeline of wholly-owned preclinical candidates discovered using its proprietary platform that are progressing toward the clinic, as well as productive collaborations with Bristol Myers Squibb, Merck and Abbvie across a broad range of disease areas.

