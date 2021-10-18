No "Objections" From The Critics…Introducing Please Pass The Tort$ - A Comic Novel Poking Fun At Lawyers And Their Frivolous Cases.

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned New York trial and appellate lawyer Thomas Morrison, known as the Dean of False Advertising Law, spent five decades in the courtroom where he argued and won numerous high-profile trials for major consumer brands such as Pizza Hut, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, and Hertz. Please Pass The Tort$ is the second installment in Morrison's new career as a writer of legal farce. His books concoct numerous outrageous cases featuring fun-loving lawyers, wacky clients and exasperated judges, mainly in the class action field where most modern cases benefit no one except lawyers.

"I thought it would be fun to take actual events from the world of modern litigation and twist them into farcical episodes," said Morrison. "I also believe there is much laughter in the litigation world, including some of my own amusing cases. In both of my books I capitalize on my years of experience trying and defending cases for large corporations."

Please Pass The Tort$ allows the reader to follow two twin brothers, Patrick A. Peters ("Pap") and Prescott U. Peters ("Pup") both lawyers with a distinctive eye for opportunity. Pap convinces Pup, who is a good attorney despite having gone to Yale Law School, that they should leave their respective big-firm practices in New York City to start up a hopefully lucrative practice as plaintiffs' class action lawyers.

The brothers meet a variety of zany people as they embark on a resourceful and unique approach to lawyer-client relationships, all inspired by actual court cases and current events.

Written with humor and parlance that only comes from a depth of legal experience, Morrison captures the trials and tribulations of human behavior that strike a chord with every reader.

Please Pass The Tort$ is a sequel to Tort$ "R" Us, which received dozens of gold star reviews on Amazon. You can learn more about the book by clicking here https://www.tortsmediakit.com or you may purchase the book on Amazon. The author is a dynamic speaker and is available now for interviews.

