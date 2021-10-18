Patricof Co and its Roster of Superstar Athletes Including Aaron Rodgers, Dak Prescott, George Kittle, Blake Griffin and Kemba Walker Invest in Truck Hero

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Patricof Co (P/Co), a highly specialized private investment platform designed to meet the unique business needs and opportunities of professional athletes, announced today that it co-invested in the consortium led by L Catterton who owns a controlling interest in Truck Hero, the leading provider of functional aftermarket accessories for pickup trucks and Jeep® vehicles. Over thirty athletes participated in the deal including Aaron Rodgers, Dak Prescott, George Kittle, Blake Griffin, Kemba Walker, CC Sabathia, Joe Burrow and Ryan Tannehill.

P/Co was founded in late 2018 with the goal of creating a highly differentiated and proprietary investment strategy, which leverages the privileged access to private deals afforded to professional athletes of a certain stature. This is the 14th investment by P/Co. Previous investments include Cholula Hot Sauce, Bombas, SpaceX, Orgain, Sweetwater and Goldin Auctions.

George Kittle, tight end for the San Francisco 49ers, said, "As a truck enthusiast my entire life, I jumped at the investment opportunity – not only is the entire Truck Hero team world-class, but the Company creates over 4,000 jobs throughout the U.S.. I'm proud to be a part of it and excited to get involved."

Mark Patricof, P/Co's Founder & CEO, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Truck Hero and L Catterton and look forward to working together to further the Company's legacy of consistent growth, best-in-class customer service and forward-thinking product innovation."

Headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI. with factories, distribution centers, and offices across North America, Truck Hero is the omni-channel leader in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling truck and off-road accessories. The company is recognized as a trusted partner to the dealer community for which it provides innovative products and service, and it has established a leading online presence selling directly to consumers through RealTruck.com. Powered by 26 industry defining brands, Truck Hero products outfit millions of vehicles for rugged adventures, weekend excursions, outdoor recreation, and everything in between.

Bill Reminder, Truck Hero's President and CEO, said, "We couldn't be happier to welcome this caliber of professional athletes into the Truck Hero family and look forward to tapping into their unique perspective, reach, and passion for the truck and Jeep® lifestyle as we continue to build a world-class consumer brand."

About Patricof Co

Patricof Co (P/Co) is a highly specialized private investment platform designed to meet the unique business needs and opportunities of professional athletes. P/CO optimizes athletes' direct private investment strategy through a combination of personalized services and a proprietary co-investment process. Their client service practice creates a deal sourcing advantage, allowing P/CO to secure allocations in highly competitive, blue-chip growth and private equity and real estate investment opportunities. P/CO is strategically backed by JP Morgan's Private Equity Group ("PEG"), one of the longest-standing and most successful private equity firms in the industry, and are based in New York City.

About Truck Hero, Inc.

Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Truck Hero® provides consumers a full range of branded automotive accessories for trucks, Jeep® brand vehicles and cars, with market leading functionality, engineering, quality, and design. The breadth of Truck Hero's product offering is vast, including hard and soft truck bed covers, truck caps, bed liners, floor liners, fender flares, steps, suspension kits, Ventvisors®, Jeep parts and off-road accessories. Truck Hero's industry leading family of brands includes Advantage Truck Accessories™, Alloy USA®, AMP Research®, A.R.E.®, Auto Ventshade®, BAK Industries®, BACKRACK®, BedRug®, Belmor®, Bushwacker®, Extang®, Husky Liners®, LUND®, N-FAB®, OMIX™, Rampage Products®, Retrax®, RoadWorks®, Roll-N-Lock®, Rugged Liner®, Rugged Ridge®, Stampede™, Superlift®, Tonno Pro®, TruXedo®, UnderCover® and an online retailer, RealTruck®. All the companies in the Truck Hero family are recognized as premier brands and are leaders in innovation. For more information, please visit our website at truck-hero.com .

