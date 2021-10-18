Tork®, an Essity brand, extends its industrial cleaning offering with new products and packaging, including the new Tork Biobased Heavy-Duty Cleaning Cloth, to strengthen customers' businesses through sustainable hygiene management.

Tork launches biobased cleaning cloth to help companies meet sustainability goals without compromising performance Tork®, an Essity brand, extends its industrial cleaning offering with new products and packaging, including the new Tork Biobased Heavy-Duty Cleaning Cloth, to strengthen customers' businesses through sustainable hygiene management.

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, meeting hygiene expectations is critical and businesses are demanding products that help them meet sustainability goals while increasing productivity. With products like the new Tork Biobased Heavy-Duty Cleaning Cloth®, customers can do both. The cloth is made from 99% biobased fibers, plant-based and sustainably sourced, allowing customers to benefit from improved absorption, durability, linting and solvent consumption while reducing their environmental impact.

Sustainability will only become more important for businesses in the future, according to a 2020 international survey commissioned by Essity.1 Therefore, Tork continues to enhance its range of products and make them more sustainable with improved packaging. Tork packaging now uses 30% recycled plastics (helping to close the loop and reduce virgin plastic consumption) and 100% recycled cardboard fibers.2 Tork is also decreasing the environmental impact of products like exelCLEAN® cloths by reducing the cloths' carbon footprint by 28% over the last decade.3

In addition to its sustainability efforts, Tork has introduced upgrades that make dispensing more efficient. Tork Cleaning Cloths are now interfolded for easier, faster access and one-at-a-time dispensing means customers only touch what they take, reducing waste and cross-contamination.

Sustainability will continue to be a significant factor in customer choices. With continued innovation to design and packaging, Tork hygiene products meet this need by maximizing efficiency and delivering greater sustainability— all while maintaining rigorous performance standards.

About Tork®

The Tork brand offers professional hygiene products and services to customers worldwide ranging from restaurants and healthcare facilities to offices, schools and industries. Our products include dispensers, paper towels, toilet tissue, soap, napkins, wipers, but also software solutions for data-driven cleaning. Through expertise in hygiene, functional design and sustainability, Tork has become a market leader that supports customers to think ahead so they're always ready for business. Tork is a global brand of Essity, and a committed partner to customers in over 110 countries. To keep up with the latest Tork news and innovations, please visit www.Torkusa.com

About Essity

Essity is a leading global hygiene and health company. We are dedicated to improving well-being through our products and services. Sales are conducted in approximately 150 countries under the leading global brands TENA and Tork, and other strong brands, such as JOBST, Leukoplast, Libero, Libresse, Lotus, Nosotras, Saba, Tempo, Vinda and Zewa. Essity has about 46,000 employees. Net sales in 2020 amounted to approximately $13.3 billion. The company's headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden, and Essity is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Essity breaks barriers to well-being and contributes to a healthy, sustainable and circular society. More information at www.essity.com.

