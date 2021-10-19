Award-Winning Agency, Data and Technology Leaders Officially Launch Salient Global, a Next-Gen Data-Driven Growth Company

Company will partner with, acquire, and launch a network of data-driven expert firms that together will go beyond industry focus on 'relevance' to deliver 'growth through salience'

CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A team of seasoned, award-winning agency, technology and consulting leaders have launched Salient Global ( www.salientglobal.com ), a growth company designed to create data-driven human experiences with a focus on delivering sustained growth for businesses, communities and people. Salient partners have invested capital and raised substantial seed funding for the company's operations, while also securing "first-look" institutional investment deals to support the acquisition of independent expert firms. Salient leaders are already engaged with a half dozen clients and have been working for months to build a network of partnerships, alliances and an active pipeline of acquisitions.

"Our model is purpose-built for a 'cookieless' future, as the sources of traditional digital data are becoming rapidly constrained by privacy fears and tightening regulations," said Founder and CEO Bryan Specht. "Our people and partners all share a passion for using data to guide creativity, communications, and innovation to deliver real growth that helps our clients and their communities flourish."

According to a recent survey by leading global information technology services company Capgemini[1], 76% of CMO's are now responsible for contributing to business growth and 74% have responsibility for data and technology. Even with these increasingly data-centric needs, only 12% of the more than 1,600 marketers surveyed say they have the expertise, capabilities, assets and access needed to deliver. At the same time, many marketers and most of their agencies have perpetuated traditional models and a focus on relevance, which the Salient team believes is more subjective, fleeting and costly than a data-based approach to what they've labeled salience.

"There is a fixation on relevance in marketing and communications today, but we believe salience is a more powerful concept," said Global President Tricia Ewald. "To us, salience means using the right data, combined with true human ingenuity and creativity to deliver the most natural, measurable, sustained growth."

Salient's approach is built on a data advisory model and a proprietary suite of data products called Salient Synapse®, which is in development. This model and product suite will support agency founders and service providers in key expert disciplines, assembled through alliances and acquisitions. Salient also plans to expand its network by launching expert agencies with proven, innovative leaders across disciplines such as creative, experience design, search and performance media, social and influencer, artificial intelligence and machine learning.

"Data-driven human insights are the key to delivering growth for businesses, but also for real people who are seeking authentic, valuable experiences," said Chief Strategy Officer Guy Cierzan. "That's why we champion a performance-based model. We shouldn't grow just because we bill hours, we should grow when our clients grow."

Salient uses performance-based compensation models built in collaboration with clients and grounded in their business challenges. The company will also provide subscription-based services across a suite of data-centered products that are in development. All services and products will work together across customer, employee or other stakeholder journeys to deliver experiences that drive growth.

"There's a strong market opportunity for brands and businesses to create non-linear human experiences that meet customers where they are," said Chief Digital Officer Daniel Welch. "These experiences must be informed by data, powered by technology, and delivered with world-class creativity - designed to meet the changing expectations of customer and employee experience today."

Salient will provide services in data strategy, communications, creative, customer marketing and experience design, along with delivery in related areas through strategic alliances and with expert partner firms:

"At the core of Salient's business model is our purpose, which is to make the world a better place by fueling growth–growth of our team, our clients and our communities," said Head of Purpose, Jaclyn Johnston. "When we unlock human insights through data, we unlock the good that can be done by businesses. We learn what people care about, what moves them to feel and what inspired them to act based on what's most salient to them. For us, purpose fuels salience."

Salient's commitment to growth goes beyond client results. The company is equally dedicated to the growth of its people and communities. Being purpose-driven and intentional with their employee experience strategy are top priorities and will start with comprehensive and holistic benefits including total workday freedom (work any hours from any location), free health insurance, unlimited PTO, mental health support and more.

"We understand the importance of creating a personal sense of meaning for people," said Head of Employee Experience, Jenny Garner. "The success of our business relies on our people being happy, healthy and motivated. We counsel our clients with the same philosophies of growth, whether it's commercial or personal, that we live and breathe each day."

The Salient Global leadership team is made up of the following leaders:

Salient Global is headquartered in the Fulton Market neighborhood of Chicago, with offices in Minneapolis, Toronto and London. Active acquisition processes are underway on both the east and west coasts of the United States, as well as in Europe and Asia.

About Salient Global

Salient Global is a group of experts and partners linked by a shared passion for growth and enabling our clients' businesses and their people to flourish while doing the same for our team, communities and world. We help businesses and people deliver data-driven, creative solutions that fuel growth through meaningful human experiences. While others are focused on chasing relevance, we believe salience is the path to more natural, strategic and enduring growth.

Our model unites expert talent around a data science, digital experience and strategic advisory model. Together, we offer data-driven creativity, communications, marketing and innovation solutions built for sustained growth. Salient Global and its partners operate at their highest individual levels in expert disciplines, each with its own promise, culture, and identity, but tethered to our suite of proprietary data products - Salient Synapse - as well as a range of other growth platforms and tools.

