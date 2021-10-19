eVisit Launches 'Changing Healthcare' Podcast, a New Forum to Discuss and Drive Transformation in the Industry Co-Founders to Host, with Initial Episodes Covering Important Topics including the State of Healthcare and Technology, Legislative Progress for Telehealth and Strategic Approaches to Virtual Care

PHOENIX, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eVisit, the leading Virtual Care platform for large healthcare providers, today announced the launch of its thought leadership podcast, Changing Healthcare. The new forum features company co-founders, CEO Bret Larsen and CTO Miles Romney, leading insightful conversations with healthcare leaders, change-makers and innovators about Virtual Care and other HealthTech topics to help listeners stay ahead in a rapidly evolving industry.

The podcast's first episode, Virtual Care is CARE , is now available on several podcast distribution platforms, including Spotify, Google Podcasts and YouTube (soon on Apple Podcasts). New episodes will be posted regularly with future podcasts expected to feature leaders from various healthcare organizations (HCOs) including hospitals, health systems and Independent Delivery Networks (IDNs), as well as reporters, consultants, and academics, among others.

"We are thrilled to share the expertise of our team and those of other experts in this new podcast series exploring solutions to some of healthcare's greatest challenges," said Larsen. "eVisit is enabling HCOs -- including some of the largest in the U.S. -- to innovate and succeed in today's changing healthcare market through the power of Virtual Care. We believe that change happens through vision, collaboration, action and conversation, and this podcast is dedicated to driving the discussion of important topics like the power of technology, which truly has the potential to help the industry make a massive pivot."

eVisit is on a mission to simplify healthcare delivery to everyone, everywhere. While telehealth and Virtual Care have made significant strides during the pandemic, this care modality and other HealthTech still faces barriers to widespread adoption. As a leading telehealth SaaS company, eVisit has a strong track record in increasing clinical efficiencies and reducing costs, as well as enhancing patient outcomes and satisfaction.

"We are seeing several common telehealth challenges among HCOs today, including a realization of the limitations of two-way, video only solutions , the selection of a telehealth platform that competes with their provider network or inflexible technologies that don't meet workflow needs or don't seamlessly plug into existing infrastructure," said Romney. "Changing Healthcare is a much-needed thought leadership forum designed to offer up smart solutions, engaging conversations, and real-world use case examples to help the industry drive towards vital change. This is a podcast for the leaders of the future embracing these changes and investing in ushering in a new era for the U.S. healthcare system."

eVisit is the only end-to-end, fully integrated, enterprise care delivery platform built for modern health systems and hospitals, simplifying healthcare delivery with its market-leading Virtual Care platform. With eVisit, healthcare organizations can deliver faster, more accessible Virtual Care using their own network of providers, regardless of specialty, to deliver a seamless patient experience. eVisit works seamlessly across enterprise service lines and departments to improve outcomes, reduce costs, and boost revenue. Based in Phoenix, Ariz., eVisit helps healthcare organizations, including the largest systems in the U.S., innovate and succeed in today's changing healthcare market. Its unique operational excellence program, the eVisit Virtual Care Maturity Model, includes a benchmarking system and educational workshops across six foundational areas to help ensure customer success. eVisit is the only Leader in the Forrester Wave™: Virtual Care Platforms in Digital Health, Q1 2021, and is a Representative Vendor in the Gartner® 2020 Market Guide for Virtual Care. Get your complimentary copy of the Forrester Report here and the Gartner Report here . For more information, visit evisit.com .

eVisit simplifies healthcare delivery with its market-leading virtual care platform. With eVisit, healthcare organizations can deliver faster, more accessible virtual care using their own network of providers, regardless of specialty. Based in Mesa, Ariz., eVisit helps more than 100 healthcare organizations, including the largest systems in the U.S., innovate and succeed in today's changing healthcare market.

