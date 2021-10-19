Henry Cejudo's Arthouse Boxing Film Lands Theatrical Release!

Olympic Gold Medalist and UFC Flyweight & Bantamweight Champion Henry Cejudo Eyes Oscar Gold As The Award-Winning Executive Producer of IN FULL BLOOM Available In Theaters and On-Demand Today.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IN FULL BLOOM, the award-winning feature film Executive Produced by Olympic Gold Medalist and UFC Flyweight and Bantamweight Champion Henry Cejudo is available today in select Theatres and On-Demand (Amazon, iTunes, Vudu, & Google Play). The post World War II boxing drama, written and directed by Adam VillaSeñor and Reza Ghassemi, is told in both Japanese and English, and follows the journey of two fighters from opposing worlds coming together for an epic battle. Reviews from Hollywood Reporter compares IN FULL BLOOM to "Malick and Scorsese" with boxing legend Mike Tyson raving "In Full Bloom captured the art of Fighting!"

Henry Cejudo at the IN FULL BLOOM premiere by Andre Jaramilo. At age 21 Cejudo became the youngest American Gold Medalist at the 2008 Beijing Olympics when he defeated Tomohiro Matsunaga of Japan to win the 121-Proud Freestyle wrestling final. He then went on to become the UFC Champion in two weight divisions making him one of the greatest combat sports athletes of all time.

Set in post-WW2 Tokyo, IN FULL BLOOM follows undefeated Japanese boxing champion Masahiro (Yusuke Ogasawara) as he trains in the winter wilderness for his upcoming battle against American challenger Clint Sullivan (Tyler Wood). Sullivan, who is haunted by memories of his time in the war, must overcome the Yakuza's influence to prepare for the showdown. IN FULL BLOOM explores themes of political tension and the fighters' parallel journeys as they test the very limits of human spirit against the backdrop of corruption, painful memories, and the magnitude of defending their home countries.

A film festival darling, IN FULL BLOOM made an impressive world premiere at the Oldenburg International Film Festival winning two awards: the top prize German Independence Award, as well as Oldenburg's inaugural Best First Film Award. The film also won the Grand Jury Prize following its North American Premiere at the Mammoth Film Festival.

Distributed by Dozo Films and produced by Jacob Stein, Ehud Bleiberg, Nick Donnermeyer and Kyle Stroud, In Full Bloom features a spellbinding score by Andrew Kawczynski (Dunkirk, Inception, Top Gun: Maverick) and sound from Wylie Stateman (Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, Kill Bill, Memoirs of a Geisha) as well as epic fight sequences from Sugar Ray Leonard's former cornerman, renowned boxing trainer Darrell Foster (Ali, I Am Legend). The supporting cast is rounded out by Timothy V. Murphy (Sons of Anarchy), Hiroyuki Watanabe (Everly), Stefanie Estes, Hazuki Kato and S. Scott McCracken.

From L to R: Yusuke Ogasawara, Adam VillaSeñor, Henry Cejudo, Reza Ghassemi, Tyler Wood, and Jacob Stein attend the LA Premiere benefiting local youth leaders at Peace4Kids.

