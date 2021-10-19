Paychex Adds Support for Vaccination Status Tracking to its COVID-19 Technology Solutions

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paychex, Inc., a leading provider of integrated human capital management (HCM) software solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services, today announced it has built functionality to assist businesses with vaccination status tracking of their employees. This capability is being added to the robust list of Paychex technology solutions designed to support businesses as they continue to navigate the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leveraging self-service to drive accuracy and efficiency, Paychex has enhanced functionality in its Paychex Flex® Document Management tool to help employers who choose to track vaccination status restrict access and maintain confidentiality of information. Through Paychex Flex®, the company's cloud-based SaaS solution, employers can send notifications to employees requesting that they upload documentation to confirm their vaccination status via Document Management. Immunized employees can upload a digital copy of their vaccination card, while unvaccinated employees can upload ongoing COVID-19 test results. Through Paychex Flex Live Reports, administrators can access a single view of which employees have uploaded either their vaccination card or COVID-19 test results.

"We continue to develop new and innovative solutions that help our customers balance the need to prioritize employee health and safety with the unique business challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Tom Hammond, Paychex vice president of corporate strategy and product management. "Enabling employers to manage vaccination status tracking digitally is the latest example of our unwavering commitment to working proactively on behalf of our customers, so they are prepared to meet new and developing regulations."

Existing Paychex technology solutions designed to help employers manage employee health and safety currently available in Paychex Flex include:

Health Attestation: Also available in Paychex Flex Document Management, allows employers to customize and digitally distribute an automated attestation form to employees, securely store responses in real-time, and view advanced analytics for individuals or the entire workforce.





COVID-19 Leave Tracking: Enables administrators to identify and track an employee-submitted issue through the HR Connect feature in Paychex Flex. Following case submission, administrators can be prompted to indicate if the issue is related to COVID-19 and whether the employee requested time off.





COVID-19 Screening: Available through the company's Employment Screening Services product, employers can initiate employee COVID-19 screenings and track test results within a single platform.

"Paychex was wonderful to have as a partner during the pandemic because they proactively reached out to me and let me know of the guidelines necessary to properly furlough employees, how to inform employees as to what's going on, and so many other policies to stay compliant," said Julie Bravo, Mission Valley Cinema vice president. "Paychex was giving me answers to questions before I even knew I had those questions."

Businesses can find additional resources in a publicly available Paychex COVID-19 Help Center. Developed at the start of the pandemic, this content hub – available in English and Spanish – is updated in near real-time to help businesses understand new federal and state regulations and navigate current workplace challenges. Most recently, that includes what COVID-19 vaccine mandates could potentially mean for employers and employees.

