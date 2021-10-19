Petros Pharmaceuticals to Participate at Upcoming Benzinga Conference and Interview Show

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTPI), a leading provider of therapeutics for men's health, announces today that President and Chief Commercial Officer Fady Boctor will participate in the following Benzinga events:

Benzinga All Access Show

Mr. Boctor will participate in Benzinga's All Access Show for a 20-minute interview on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 1:05 PM ET.

During the interview, Mr. Boctor will discuss the latest corporate developments and future growth plans for the company.

Click here to watch: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zTUbSg_HVrQ

Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference

Mr. Boctor will present a corporate overview at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference, which is being held virtually on October 27 – 28, 2021.

Mr. Boctor will deliver his corporate presentation on Wednesday, October 27 at 2:40 PM ET.

Mr. Boctor will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

Register for the conference HERE

About Petros Pharmaceuticals

Petros Pharmaceuticals is committed to the goal of becoming a world-leading specialized men's health company by identifying, developing, acquiring, and commercializing innovative therapeutics for men's health issues including, but not limited to erectile dysfunction, endothelial dysfunction, psychosexual and psychosocial ailments, Peyronie's disease, hormone health and substance use disorders.

