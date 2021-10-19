Productive Alternatives Launches New Product: Bait Up

FERGUS FALLS, Minn., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Productive Alternatives, Inc. has added a new product to their lineup. The organization purchased Bait Up , an innovative and unique live bait container that allows anglers to quickly choose live bait without chasing them with a net. Its design allows the angler to completely submerge the bait and replenish old stale low-oxygenated water without the loss of any live bait.

The innovation is something anglers can use year-round. Whether it is wading or walking, kayak or canoe, or ice fishing, Bait Up meets every angler's needs. There are three basic components of the Bait Up container: the floating basket, dual lid design, and the durable clear container. The floating basket lifts the bait out of the container. The dual lid allows for quick and dry bait selection.

Bait Up is sold in two different sizes. Bait Up 20 is 7" tall x 3" round and Bait Up 35 is 8.5″ tall x 3.625″ round.

This product will be available in-stores and online on October, 12 2021. Productive Alternatives has an extensive history of supporting the needs of businesses by delivering high-quality products at a more affordable price point. Manufacturing of products like Bait Up is done through Productive Alternatives' Fergus Falls facility. Since 1959 they have been creating jobs for individuals with unique circumstances.

Every product that is included in the product line at Productive Alternatives is produced and distributed by their own employees. Visit, https://productivemn.org/about-pa/ to support our mission.

About Productive Alternatives

Productive Alternatives, Inc . is committed to providing services of the highest quality. A non-profit social services agency, they have been serving Minnesotans since 1959 and have since been offering many different opportunities to individuals in our community. They create a work environment that is open and welcoming to all different types of people, from all different backgrounds. Productive Alternatives works together to transform lives.

