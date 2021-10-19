Talkwalker acquires discover.ai to boost its professional services discover.ai will play a pivotal role in providing further strategic value from Talkwalker's Consumer Intelligence Acceleration Platform™ with cultural and consumer insights.

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talkwalker , a leading consumer intelligence company, announced today that it has acquired discover.ai, an agile consumer and cultural insight platform. This continues Talkwalker's consolidation within the industry, to enable more brands to benefit from actionable consumer intelligence and drive business impact.

Talkwalker Logo (PRNewsfoto/Talkwalker)

This is a key milestone on a journey to build even richer and deeper insight into Talkwalker's service offering. discover.ai's unique combination of machine learning and human insight means Talkwalker can now build into their services a deeper reading into the human stories and emotive human drivers that lie beneath and behind the intelligence they provide through data.

"We're not just providing brands and agencies with powerful consumer intelligence from a multitude of data sources," said Tod Nielsen, Talkwalker's CEO. "We have learned from our clients, and the wider industry, there is a need for professional services to help make this intelligence more actionable. With the addition of discover.ai to our already fast developing Talkwalker Activate professional services, we can provide a high-level consultancy layer on top of our powerful platform, that explores and discovers, at scale and at human scale, with rigor but also with resonance. Inspiring brands with rich human stories and cultural insights, and getting them closer to their customers."

discover.ai has already helped some of the world's largest brands with 800+ insights projects across 30 countries, and global clients across a broad sector of industries, including branded business, agencies, and consultancies. By combining Talkwalker's consumer intelligence and discover.ai's insights, brands will see exponential value uncovered.

This is just part of the new offering from the Talkwalker Activate professional services team, which will now provide a range of go live, operational, and strategic consultancy services to enable businesses to identify, analyze, and action relevant consumer insights across their organizations.

"There is already a very natural alliance between our two businesses," said Jonathan Williams, Founder of Discover.ai. "Indeed, we find that we've been working for many of the same clients, even on the very same projects. Bringing our two businesses together will help our clients to further benefit from this powerful combination, with Talkwalker providing consumer intelligence and discover.ai bringing deeper human insight and cultural context, together inspiring brands to better unlock future growth opportunities. There is just so much exciting white space where our complementary cultures and collective capability across people and platform can create some really exciting new developments."

Talkwalker has grown rapidly since its founding in 2009, and now has 9 global offices. Under new CEO, Tod Nielsen, the company is poised to continue its rapid growth, as they consolidate themselves as a leading consumer intelligence platform. Most recently, they acquired Nielsen Social Content Ratings (now, Social Content Ratings ) and Reviewbox, to provide additional insights and intelligence for all their clients.

Talkwalker was also recognized as a Leader in The Forrester New Wave™: AI-Enabled Consumer Intelligence Platforms, Q3 2021, and is trusted by global brands to provide actionable consumer intelligence.

Additional resources:

About Talkwalker

Talkwalker is the #1 Consumer Intelligence Acceleration platform for brands to drive business impact. Recognized by Forrester as a Leader in Consumer Intelligence and Social Listening, the platform combines a multitude of internal and external data sources with AI powered by Blue Silk™ technology, for the most expansive view of consumers. Talkwalker Activate professional services team can augment, accelerate, or fully service brands' insights needs to increase their ROI from the Talkwalker platform. With offices around the globe, Talkwalker helps over 2,500 brands to maximize profits with actionable consumer intelligence.

To discover more about Talkwalker, please visit www.talkwalker.com .

Contact:

Milena Schmidt

m.schmidt@talkwalker.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Talkwalker