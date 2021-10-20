Aidentified Appoints SVP of Sales & Account Services to Support Company Growth

BOSTON, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aidentified, the leader in AI-powered prospecting, today announced it has appointed Michael McGowan as Senior Vice President of Sales and Account Services to support the company's continued growth. McGowan will focus on expanding Aidentified's penetration into key vertical markets – including financial services, real estate, insurance, enterprise and more – so sales teams across industries can more effectively identify and engage high-quality prospects.

McGowan joins Aidentified from Chime Technologies, where he served as VP of Sales. Before that, he was Channel VP for Commissions, Inc. and a Regional VP for Transamerica, among other executive sales and business development roles. McGowan will leverage his decades' worth of experience of leading sales teams in the financial services and real estate industries to showcase the value of Aidentified's AI-powered sales prospecting platform to sales professionals in these, and other, key markets.

"Mike's deep expertise in building robust sales pipelines – coupled with his intimate understanding of our target vertical markets – will allow us to take Aidentified to the next level," said Tom Aley, CEO of Aidentified. "We're delighted to add him to the team to chart our continued customer scale."

In the past year, Aidentified has quadrupled its customer count. In 2021 alone, the company added more than 420 customers including Bessemer Trust, Cresset Wealth, Dartmouth College, HomeScout, Northwestern University, Perigon and Stanford University. To support mounting demand for its platform, Aidentified has doubled its employee count in the last year, adding key executives including Juliana Spofford, General Counsel and Chief Privacy Officer; Susan Moran, SVP of Operations and Finance; and Ronak Amin, VP of Customer Success.

"As a salesperson myself, I see the true power in Aidentified's platform," said Michael McGowan, SVP of Sales and Account Services, Aidentified. "I've experienced firsthand how the company's innovative model reduces prospecting and research time – some customers say by as much as 75% -- and leads to more meaningful business connections. I am eager to bring this revolutionary solution to the masses and help other salespeople be as successful and efficient as possible."

About Aidentified

Aidentified is the leader in AI-powered relationship-based prospecting, uniquely combining professional and household data to offer brands a 360º view of business prospects and the best path for engagement. With its proprietary algorithms – fed by 210 million consumer and 100 million professional U.S. profiles and powered by the latest AI and machine learning techniques – Aidentified provides organizations with unparalleled insights into prospect behavior, real-time wealth events and nuanced relationship intelligence mapping. Brands across industries, including financial services, real estate, insurance, enterprise, non-profit, education and luxury, rely on Aidentified to connect with hyper-targeted, qualified prospects faster.

Aidentified was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Boston. For more information, visit https://www.aidentified.com/ and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

