Extreme Networks Extends Lending Enablement and Assistance Program (LEAP)

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks , Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, today announced the extension of its Lending Enablement and Assistance Program (LEAP) through June 2022. The extension delivers operational and financial support for channel partners and their customers by offering flexible payment, pricing, and subscription options to partners in the US and Canada. Partners can also access complimentary, expanded online training resources.

Initially launched to help partners fund urgent networking projects resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the extension of LEAP will enable partners to meet continued growing demand for cloud-managed networking solutions across highly distributed ecosystems. LEAP supports partner and customer efforts to grow and implement the technology necessary to thrive in a distributed environment, particularly larger deals that require higher financial bandwidth.

Key Benefits for Partners

Flexible Financing Options: LEAP provides flexible financing options administered through Extreme Capital Solutions, enabling partners and customers to act more nimbly and reduce lead time for deployments. This is especially important in mission-critical environments like healthcare and education, where organizational and technology needs can shift daily. First payments can be deferred up to 180 days, and qualified channel partners and customers can finance Extreme solutions for as low as 0% across the term of the loan. Low interest payments can be combined with payment deferral options, and partners and customers can also choose to subscribe to Extreme's simple, monthly network-as-a-service acquisition model.

Complimentary Training On-Demand for Partners and Customers: Extreme Academy Live offers on-demand training available to help anyone with any skill level to start their journey toward Extreme Academy Live offers on-demand training available to help anyone with any skill level to start their journey toward technical certification and increase their knowledge of cloud-managed networks. Partners and customers can earn an Extreme Networks Associate-level certification and participate in any of the three Extreme Academy Live courses at their convenience via Extreme's YouTube channel . Additionally, all Specializations & Master Specializations will remain until further notice.

Simplified Process to Maintain Partner Program Status: Extreme continues to offer attractive rebates toward achievable growth targets at 115% for Diamond Partners, amongst other June 2022 . Extreme continues to offer attractive rebates toward achievable growth targets at 115% for Diamond Partners, amongst other rebate programs . Partner levels will remain valid through

Partner Perspectives

Jim West, Chief Financial Officer, Step CG

"LEAP has been vital in enabling us to quickly meet increasing customer demands, while maintaining a steady cash flow over the past 18 months. We serve customers who are on the front lines, from school districts pivoting to hybrid learning to healthcare providers coordinating video calls for elderly patients. The extension of this program demonstrates Extreme's commitment to its partners, and we're glad we can continue to utilize LEAP as a resource to support our ability to deliver the cloud-managed networking solutions our customers rely on."

J. Dee Flamming, President, Solid IT Networks

"Juggling all the variables of a deployment is incredibly difficult right now, and LEAP enables us to pre-stage gear and ensure we have everything we need to efficiently complete projects. I cannot emphasize enough how much the flexibility of LEAP has helped us in managing our ordering and planning projects around the insanity of the pandemic. LEAP can be a savior, and it's the only program like it."

Executive Perspective

Joe Vitalone, Chief Revenue Officer, Extreme Networks

"LEAP has provided a lifeline for our partners and customers in this continued climate of uncertainty. We experienced a huge increase in demand for our solutions as more organizations turned to technology to function in highly distributed environments. LEAP provided the necessary support for our partners and customers to continue to do business. We're extending the program based on the incredible feedback we've received and encourage our partners to continue to use it to enable their growth and success."

