SME Recognizes, Awards 2021 Distinguished Faculty Advisors

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SME has chosen five university professors to receive its 2021 Distinguished Faculty Advisor Award. Established in 2011, the award is presented to SME student chapter faculty advisors to recognize their continued oversight and engagement efforts advocating for students and the manufacturing industry.

SME Distinguished Faculty Advisor award recipient Steve Dusseau, PhD, Indiana Tech, Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Five professors from Texas State , Indiana Tech , Brigham Young , Purdue and Oklahoma State recognized

Faculty advisors share their expertise to integrate real-world design projects into their classrooms, offer on-site research lab experience, sponsor attendance at industry conferences and co-author scientific papers published in peer-reviewed journals and professional conferences.

"Faculty advisors showcase just how vast manufacturing is and share with their students what can be accomplished in this industry," said 2021 SME Member Council Chair Will Sniadack, welding engineer with Neles USA Inc. "The leadership and dedication of these very distinguished advisors help our important student chapters thrive."

2021 Distinguished Faculty Advisors:

Bahram Asiabanpour, PhD, CMfgE, Texas State University, San Marcos , Texas

Steve Dusseau , PhD, Indiana Tech , Fort Wayne, Indiana

Eric McKell, PE, Brigham Young University , Provo, Utah

Thomas Lucas , PhD, Purdue University , New Albany, Indiana

Hitesh Vora , PhD, Oklahoma State University, Stillwater , Oklahoma

SME provides a monetary award to each awardee as well as a recognition certificate. Additional award information can be found at sme.org/faculty-award.

About SME

SME connects manufacturing professionals, academia and communities, sharing knowledge and resources to build inspired, educated and prosperous manufacturers and enterprises. With nearly 90 years of experience and expertise in events, media, membership, training and development, and also through the SME Education Foundation, SME is committed to promoting manufacturing technology, developing a skilled workforce and attracting future generations to advance manufacturing. Learn more at sme.org, follow @SME_MFG on Twitter or facebook.com/SMEmfg.

