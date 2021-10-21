Arhaus Introduces Holiday 2021 Collection

Inspired by the wintry wonders of Aspen, Arhaus welcomes the magic of the holidays home through the natural splendor of one-of-a-kind artisan craftsmanship

BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arhaus , a leader in heirloom-quality furniture and décor, introduces its Holiday 2021 Collection, inspired by the rugged landscapes and natural beauty of Aspen, where its new Arhaus Studio location will open this winter. Among the most robust seasonal décor and accessories assortment the brand has launched to date, the collection is an invitation to savor the season through rustic textures, twinkling lights, cozy accessories and lush pops of greenery that effortlessly make every room merrier.

"We're excited to present a collection that comes from the heart and is crafted with a deep sense of gratitude," said John Reed, CEO and Co-Founder of Arhaus. "We wait all year for the flurry of the holidays. Whether you're looking forward to gathering with loved ones, enjoying the quiet comfort of home, or anticipating a new chapter that's about to begin, this collection celebrates these moments and more while remaining true to Arhaus' foundation of artisan-crafted, sustainably-sourced design."

To make the holidays even more magical, Arhaus has introduced whimsical adornments from pre-lit trees to timeless treasures like nutcrackers and nostalgic village advent calendar s placed in snowy, wooden scenes. Giftables such as sophisticated barware and classic games like tic-tac-toe and chess, handcrafted by artisans in Mexico, promise to leave a lasting impression, while stocking holders like the galvanized farmhouse and Dutch house are a perfect match for the brand's faux garland assortment, presenting ample opportunity to create a layered and merry look along the mantle.

The debut of the Holiday Collection precedes the brand's Arhaus Studio opening in Aspen later this year. As the company's newest retail venture, the concept offers an elevated, service-first approach to custom design in a more intimate setting.

"Aspen's unparalleled charm, commanding landscape, and engaged community make it a source of inspiration and an idyllic destination for the Arhaus Studio concept," continued Reed. Aspen will join the brand's growing list of Studio locations, which include Carmel and Burlingame in California.

This season, Arhaus also expands its furniture offerings with new sofa seating, specifically the Norwood and Madrone sectionals which feature unique silhouettes and extra-soft feels, as well as the Tuscany dining table which is ready to stand strong as the centerpiece to any gathering, now available in a radiant Fontaine Blue finish.

Additional collection expansions and highlights across Arhaus' holiday assortment include:

Snugg Collection : Expanding on last season's introduction of the Snugg Chair comes the ottoman and loveseat. Available in Grizzly Grey, Arctic Wolf, Big Bear Cream, and Big Bear Sable, the collection is nothing but a warm embrace. : Expanding on last season's introduction of the Snugg Chair comes the ottoman and loveseat. Available in Grizzly Grey, Arctic Wolf, Big Bear Cream, and Big Bear Sable, the collection is nothing but a warm embrace.

Faux Fur Collection : From pillows to throws, Arhaus extends its faux fur offerings for ideal additions to movie nights and other cozy moments spent together. : From pillows to throws, Arhaus extends its faux fur offerings for ideal additions to movie nights and other cozy moments spent together.

Seasonal Décor Objects : Achieve a classical and enchanting aesthetic in any space through the brand's unique decor. Whether adorning the table with festive napkins or accenting the sofa with an embroidered pillow cover, holiday cheer can be found in every which way. : Achieve a classical and enchanting aesthetic in any space through the brand's unique decor. Whether adorning the table with festive napkins or accenting the sofa with an embroidered pillow cover, holiday cheer can be found in every which way.

Special Holiday Gifts : Give the gifts of craftsmanship and timelessness with Arhaus. Candles with captivating aromas and reclaimed wood cutting boards are only the starting point to discovering a present that promises to impress. Give the gifts of craftsmanship and timelessness with Arhaus. Candles with captivating aromas and reclaimed wood cutting boards are only the starting point to discovering a present that promises to impress.

Entertaining Essentials : Add the perfect punch of color, shape or texture to your table this season with Arhaus' selection of chic serving trays, stoneware-glazed dinnerware, and festive glassware. : Add the perfect punch of color, shape or texture to your table this season with Arhaus' selection of chic serving trays, stoneware-glazed dinnerware, and festive glassware.

Eva Collection : Hand-sculpted to complement your favorite florals, each vase within this collection perfectly accentuates any room it's placed within. : Hand-sculpted to complement your favorite florals, each vase within this collection perfectly accentuates any room it's placed within.

To discover and shop the full breadth of Arhaus' new holiday arrivals, visit Arhaus.com/Holiday2021 .

About Arhaus

Founded in 1986, Arhaus is a rapidly growing lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. Through a differentiated proprietary model that directly designs and sources products from leading manufacturers and artisans around the world, Arhaus offers an exclusive assortment of heirloom quality products that are sustainably sourced, lovingly made, and built to last. With more than 75 showroom and design center locations across the United States, a team of interior designers providing complimentary in-home design services, and robust online and ecommerce capabilities, Arhaus is known for innovative design, responsible sourcing, and client-first service.

