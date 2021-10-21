Nukkleus Inc. Acquires Stake in New Bitcoin ETF Issuer, Jacobi Asset Management

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto payments specialist Nukkleus Inc (OTC: NUKK), formally acquires a 5% interest (for an eight figure sum) in Jacobi Asset Management Limited (Jacobi), a company focused on digital asset management that has received regulatory approval to launch the world's first tier one Bitcoin ETF. Jacobi brings together decades of expertise from Banking, Regulation, and Fintech to shape the future of digital asset management by designing, issuing and managing institutional crypto products and funds connected to digital assets.

Given its experience in the crypto industry, Nukkleus' leadership team recognize the opportunity presented by having a stake in the future of digital asset management. Jacobi is spearheaded by Nukkleus COO Jamie Khurshid, former Goldman Sachs leader and veteran of financial markets regulation.

Nukkleus CEO Emil Assentato said: "Jacobi Asset Management is leading the way towards greater mainstream investment in Bitcoin in a way that is safe, secure and familiar to institutional investors. Given our belief in the promising future for digital assets and our faith in Jamie Khurshid's track record, taking a share in Jacobi is a logical and positive next step for Nukkleus."

Emil's career spans over 30 years of Wall Street leadership with a passion for pioneering new financial models, including as a founding shareholder of FXDD in 2002.

About Nukkleus

Nukkleus, Inc. (OTC: NUKK) combines its world-class technology with institutional digital asset and exchange execution services, giving Nukkleus the full-service offerings needed to compete effectively in the multi-asset world. Nukkleus is a digital financial services company with a suite of financial technologies to provide institutional counterparts with unique access to global liquidity and a comprehensive suite of products and services. Our technology delivers institutional-grade access to traditional and digital asset markets globally along with a UK FCA registered EMD agent for handling of professional and accredited client funds and conducting cryptocurrency conversion into fiat currencies.

About Jacobi Asset Management

Launched in May 2021 to shape the future of digital asset management, Jacobi has received regulatory approval to launch the world's first tier one Bitcoin ETF. The Jacobi Bitcoin ETF is a centrally cleared crypto-backed financial instrument, authorized by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission (GFSC) and with custody provided by Fidelity Digital AssetsSM. It is Jacobi's intention to list the Jacobi Bitcoin ETF on Cboe Europe, one of the largest pan-European equity exchanges, subject to Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) listing approval, of which there can be no guarantee.

