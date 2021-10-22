iN2L Launches Innovative New Technology Solution to Nurture Social Connection, Camaraderie in Senior Living iConnect will help improve residents' experience, well-being, and quality of life, while supporting communities' workforce and daily operations

DENVER, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the last year, seismic changes in how residents connect, communities operate, and workforces engage have served to underscore the crucial role technology plays in senior living. In response, iN2L , the leading provider of person-centered digital engagement to the senior living market, today launched a new end-to-end solution to help better engage residents and create truly connected communities.

The new solution, called iConnect, is designed to facilitate deeper social connections and camaraderie among senior living residents and community staff, nurture personal interests, and support independence and unique needs. With new features including resident interest inventories, a resident directory, intelligent matching of residents based on interests, a digital scrapbook, staff operational support, and family interaction tools, iConnect is intended to act as a "connective tissue" for senior living communities by fostering relationships, supporting personalized engagement, and creating workforce efficiencies. iConnect takes personalized engagement even further by leveraging iN2L's industry-leading digital content library that residents and staff can access on a variety of senior-friendly touch screen systems in large and small groups as well as individually.

"We hear time and again that camaraderie and opportunities to engage and interact based on personal interests are the biggest drivers of resident well-being and satisfaction," said Lisa Taylor, iN2L's CEO. "From top to bottom, iConnect is designed with the well-being of residents in mind. It will help communities support the development of integral friendships, personalized engagement, and ongoing family connectedness that are so very important to resident happiness and well-being."

iConnect was developed in response to multi-layered research indicating that friendship, camaraderie, and a greater sense of feeling known for what makes them unique are the biggest drivers of resident satisfaction and well-being. A recent ASHA/Promatura study revealed that only 1 in 5 of all residents were satisfied with the number of friends they have in their senior living community. iN2L's own survey reported 66% of residents believe that "connecting with others" is "absolutely essential" or "very important" to their well-being.

To support true connections and help create the experiences that seniors find most meaningful, the new solution's features are designed to help residents build meaningful relationships within communities—and continue to bolster relationships with their friends and loved ones living outside of their community. By enabling greater levels of camaraderie, person-centered care, and familial inclusion, iConnect supports unparalleled resident engagement, satisfaction, and personal well-being.

For the first time, the iN2L team will be conducting live demos of the new iConnect solution at LeadingAge's Annual Meeting & Expo in Atlanta, Georgia from October 25-27. iN2L experts will be onsite to walk through the solution's development, innovative new features and functionalities, and discuss how an end-to-end engagement solution supports the well-being of all senior living residents. Stop by Booth 1523 or contact seniorlivingideas@iN2L.com to schedule your preview ahead of time.

"We are delighted to be able to share iConnect with the senior living industry for the first time at the LeadingAge event," said Taylor. "We expect the solution to help senior living executives and communities provide next-generation care, experiences, and truly individualized engagement for a happier, healthier aging experience for all."

To learn more about iConnect, iN2L's executive leadership team, and its industry-leading person-centered digital engagement solutions , visit iN2L.com .

About iN2L

As the provider of the leading engagement and social connection platform for seniors, iN2L has been enriching the lives of older adults through content-driven engagement since 1999. iN2L's expansive content library promotes wellness, empowerment, and engagement among older adults and is the foundation for activities that facilitate social interaction, cognitive and physical exercise and therapy, education, reminiscing, areas of interest, and memory support engagement. iN2L's touch screen engagement technology is a critical part of the experience in more than 3,700 nursing homes, assisted and independent living communities, memory care settings, CCRCs, life plan communities, and adult day programs, and for older adults living at home. For more information, visit iN2L.com .

