Thorne HealthTech to Host Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRN), a leader in developing innovative solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing, will release third quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, prior to the market open. In conjunction with the earnings release, Thorne HealthTech's management team will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.

(PRNewsfoto/Thorne HealthTech)

To listen to the conference call on your telephone, please dial 646-904-5544 for U.S. callers, or +1-929-526-1599 for international callers, approximately ten minutes prior to the start time and reference conference code 498514. To listen to the live webcast, please visit the Investors section of the Thorne HealthTech website at: http://investors.thornehealthtech.com. The webcast replay will be available on the Thorne HealthTech website for one year following completion of the call. A recording of the call audio will be available for telephone replay for a period of 7 days following the call. To access the replay, dial 929-458-6194 (domestic) or +44-204-525-0658 (international). For the replay, callers will need to use confirmation code 821297.

About Thorne HealthTech:

Thorne HealthTech is a leader in developing innovative solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. Thorne HealthTech is a science-driven wellness company that is utilizing testing and data to create improved product efficacy and deliver personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals, and corporations. Thorne HealthTech's unique, vertically integrated brands, Thorne and Onegevity, provide insights and personalized data, products, and services that help individuals take a proactive and actionable approach to improve and maintain their health over a lifetime.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations

Danielle O'Brien

thorneIR@edelman.com

Media

Isabella Wiltse

thornemedia@edelman.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Thorne HealthTech