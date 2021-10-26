WAYNE, Pa., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HandsFree Health™, provider of WellBe®, a secure, HIPAA compliant, voice-enabled virtual health assistant platform, today announced a milestone with nationwide usage of it's omnichannel voice-enabled digital health platform, reaching customers in all 50 states plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. HandsFree Health is expanding and strengthening relationships with national retailers including Walmart and Amazon, a major health insurance marketplace, as well as senior living communities and health plans.

HandsFree Health's Digital Health Platform Achieves Milestone With Nationwide Usage

"The demand for remote health support has accelerated the nationwide usage of our digital voice health platform."

As demand for digital health services has grown, HandsFree Health™ is innovating to expand its ecosystem of connected devices. HandsFree Health's award-winning virtual health assistant, WellBe®, guides patients through their health, wellness, and entertainment needs through the WellBe® smart speaker, as well as the #1 rated medical alert device, WellBe® Smartwatch. WellBe®'s voice technology also speaks to users within a mobile experience, through an app exclusively available for employers, health plans and service providers on both iOS and Android platforms. The platform is expanding for consumers this year with a personal emergency response device (PERS), the WellBe® Pendant.

"The increasing demand for remote health support has accelerated the nationwide usage of our digital voice health platform at an early phase in our company's life cycle," said Mike Cardillo, CEO of HandsFree Health. "We are expanding the HandsFree Health platform across multiple devices to meet the consumer and employer demand for digital health services that are easily accessible while also secure."

HandsFree Health's omnichannel digital health platform provides unparalleled access to healthcare needs including:

Medication reminders

Prescription refill alerts

Caregiver management tools

Independence for seniors

Life saving emergency response (optional)

Valuable health answers

HIPAA Compliant Cloud-based access to health reading like blood pressure, glucose and pulse ox

"As a cloud-based platform we are excited about this next phase in our growth," said Dan Messina, President of HandsFree Health. "We are positioned to scale quickly with our in-house development team, backed by partners including Microsoft."

About HandsFree Health™

HandsFree Health™ offers a suite of products for consumers and businesses to move individuals closer to compliance and optimal health. HandsFree Health makes intelligently designed, fully integrated health and wellness platforms. HandsFree Health has quickly become the benchmark for voice technology in healthcare. HandsFree Health is the creator of WellBe®, the premier voice enabled virtual health AI assistant platform. WellBe is a secure voice-activated assistant, built on a trusted, HIPAA compliant platform. Products are sold online at HandsFree Health, as well as other online retailers including Walmart.com , Amazon.com , eBay.com , Sears.com , Kmart.com , Alibaba.com , DrLeonards.com and Newegg.com .

Media contact: media@handsfreehealth.com

Sales contact: contactus@handsfreehealth.com

HandsFree Health logo (PRNewsfoto/HandsFree Health)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HandsFree Health