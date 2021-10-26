Robocorp appoints Silicon Valley Veteran Dave Dabbah as Chief Marketing Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robocorp , the world's leading open-source process automation platform, announced today that it has expanded its executive team with the appointment of Dave Dabbah as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

"In addition to his experience building, leading, and scaling marketing teams, Dave brings a bold vision to Robocorp," said Antti Karjalainen, co-founder and CEO of Robocorp. "We're gaining momentum across the globe in helping our partners and customers automate mission-critical routines, and Dave is the perfect leader to take our brand and our reach to the next level."

Dabbah joins Robocorp with more than two decades of experience helping both startups and public companies dramatically accelerate and grow their brands. Most recently, Dabbah was Chief Marketing Officer at CleverTap, the leading mobile engagement customer engagement and retention platform. Prior to that he was VP of marketing for Agora.io, VP of marketing at Ephox, and VP of marketing at Lyris.



Today, Robocorp has over 120 partners spread out around the globe. Robocorp's robust software automation makes it possible for customers to run cloud-based and self-managed robotic automations with its first-class, open-source process automation platform. The company secured $21 million in Series A funding in June 2021.



"Robocorp has a tremendous amount of momentum and is quickly becoming the new standard in software robot process automation," said Dabbah. "As more and more companies turn to software automation we've built a platform that makes it easy for developers and their teams to build, automate and optimize automations on the fly."



"I'm super excited to join this amazing global company and look forward to working with the team to expand Robocorp across the globe." adds Dabbah.

About Robocorp

Robocorp empowers businesses and teams to work smarter by shattering previous boundaries of RPA and intelligent automation. It makes it easy, affordable and fast for developers to build software robots and automate manual tasks with first-class, open-source process automation tools. It also provides a robust, secure orchestration and execution platform to allow customers to run both cloud-based and self-managed robotic automations. Robocorp is backed by leading venture capital firms, including Benchmark, Canvas Ventures, FirstMinute Capital, Slow Ventures, Harpoon Ventures, Uncorrelated Ventures, Artisanal Ventures, and is headquartered in San Francisco, California with additional offices in Helsinki, Finland. For more information, visit Robocorp.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

